A mini band is a 9-inch flat looped band that’s great for targeting the smaller muscles of your hips, glutes, thighs, and shoulders. These bands are versatile, portable and can be added to both bodyweight or weighted exercises to add strength to smaller muscles that may be preventing your larger muscles from making major gains.
These bands may not look like much, but when you add them to certain exercises, mini bands will work your muscles in ways conventional moves may not. When my clients have trouble with feeling their glutes or upper back, strapping on a band will have them making weird faces in no time. In other words, these tiny objects can pack a powerful punch to your training.
As versatile and simple as they are, you need to watch out for things that make min band exercises less effective. Here we’ll go into mini band training tips and some common errors with popular mini band exercises.
As you might not feel the mini band exercise immediately, your ego may tempt you to go with a heavier band. But these exercises are not 1RM-type exercises, so there is no need to go too heavy. Instead, starting on the lighter side is best to ensure good form and a better mind-muscle connection.
Here are a few essential tips to consider when training:
Now let’s look at three popular mini band exercises and fix potential pitfalls before you strap the band on.