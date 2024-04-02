28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Among all the sports ailments out there, sprains and strains rank as the top injuries in the United States. Although there’s always a possibility an injury can occur (especially for athletes), there are surefire ways
—such as these 5 best yoga poses—to lessen your chances of having to ride the sidelines of your fitness routine.
Beyond solid warmups, yoga is a powerful tool for injury prevention in athletes and bodybuilders alike. Not only can it improve flexibility, strength, balance, and mobility (all crucial for warding off injuries), it has been shown to increase athletic performance overall.
And when practiced regularly, yoga can reduce inflammation and even speed up post-injury recovery by improving blood flow.
“Yoga is especially helpful for athletes prone to injury and strain as it gives them a way to stay fit and ease back into their active lifestyles without overextending their bodies,” shares Sonya Stoeckert, certified personal trainer and yoga instructor with 12 plus years of physical therapy and personal training experience. (Who was recently nominated as North Port Florida’s number-one personal trainer.)
“Yoga and breathwork have been found to relieve anxiety, decrease stress, improve heart health, and reduce chronic pain,” she adds, leading us down the path of injury prevention (and relaxation) through these five yoga poses.
What you’ll need to get started: A yoga mat or blanket and clothing that moves with your body and your breath.
What it Works: The pigeon pose works the muscles of the groin, back, thigh, and piriformis. It also works the psoas muscle, which is a deep hip flexor.
How To:
What It Strengthens: The Locust Pose strengthens the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.
How To:
What It Strengthens: The bridge pose strengthens the glutes and hamstrings and opens up the hip flexors.
How To:
What It Strengthens: The chair pose strengthens the calves, knees, quads, and glutes.
How To:
What It Strengthens: Low Plank Pose activates core strength and back muscles, quadriceps, and spinal muscles and engages the triceps and biceps, wrists, and pectoral muscles. This beneficial pose also engages the shoulder and upper back, including the serratus anterior and posterior and the trapezius and rhomboids.
How To:
If you catch yourself holding your breath during training, you may find yourself holding it (or not taking deep enough breaths) during these moves. “Focusing consciously on Breath Work during yoga helps by keeping the body and mind in a relaxed and aware state, as well as access the practice’s deeper levels of connection to Mind Body & Soul” explains Stoeckert.
As you move through these poses, focus on inhaling and exhaling deeply and slowly with each movement. Adding these moves into your fitness routine is the perfect addition to building a stronger, injury-fighting physique.