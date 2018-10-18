5 Mental and Physical Benefits of Strength Training You Might Not Know

Can Improve Symptoms of Depression

Recently many different studies have been looking into the effects of strength, resistance, and weight training on preventing and reducing depression symptoms. One of the surprising results of the study was that it didn’t matter how much weight training participants did. Participants who went to the gym twice a week had the same benefits of those who went five times a week. The results also didn’t change depending on how many repetitions of an exercise a participant did. Exercise in general increases you endorphins, improving your mood, so the phrase “every little bit helps” really is true in this case.