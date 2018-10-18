Thomas Barwick / Getty

Workout Tips

5 Mental and Physical Benefits of Strength Training You Might Not Know

Build up your mental health on top of physical health.

When people consider taking up strength and resistance training, typically it's because they want to lose weight and get bigger. However, research has shown that strength and resistance training can benefit your body in more ways than just aesthetics. Here are five mental and physical health benefits of strength and resistance training. Here are 5 ways strength training benefits your body beyond basic fitness.

Assembly / Getty
Has Potential to Reduce Anxiety

Strength and resistance training can make you less anxious. According to a study published by Sports Med in December of 2017, resistance exercise training improved anxiety symptoms in both participants with or without mental illness.

Davids' Adventures Photos / Getty
Can Improve Symptoms of Depression

Recently many different studies have been looking into the effects of strength, resistance, and weight training on preventing and reducing depression symptoms. One of the surprising results of the study was that it didn’t matter how much weight training participants did. Participants who went to the gym twice a week had the same benefits of those who went five times a week. The results also didn’t change depending on how many repetitions of an exercise a participant did. Exercise in general increases you endorphins, improving your mood, so the phrase “every little bit helps” really is true in this case.

Thomas Barwick / Getty
Can Improve Osteoporosis Symptoms

Harvard Medical School reports strength training can help minimize your risk of fracture due to osteoporosis. Strength training plays a major part in slowing bone loss, with some studies showing it can even build bone. According to a October 2017 study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, strength training increased bone mass and strength in older adults.

Inti St Clair / Getty
Can Help With Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Research from the Arthritis Foundation has shown strength training can ease painful symptoms. In a 2017 study, results showed strength training improves glycemic control and muscle strength in elderly patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

PhotoAlto/Antoine Arraou / Getty
Improves Your Sleep

According to University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, strength training helps regulate vital bodily functions like resting glucose metabolism, blood pressure and metabolic rate, which contribute to quality of sleep, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

