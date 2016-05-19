If there is one muscle group that can truly set you apart from the rest of the pack it is the shoulders. Why do I say that? Well, because the delts live in three-dimensions, with heads in the front, sides and back.

Onlookers can see just how developed your shoulders are no matter where around you they are standing. In addition, big, thick, and wide delts are not only noticeable when in a tank top or topless, but also when wearing a dress shirt, sweater and even a suit. In other words, no other muscle screams, “I lift hard and heavy” like the shoulders do.

Make sure you are avoiding the following mistakes if you want your delts to stand out in a crowd.