The strict barbell overhead press is the gold standard for pressing. The bench press is excellent and gets a lot of attention, but you are stronger in the horizontal plane and have the bench’s stability helping. With the overhead press, it’s two hands on the barbell and two feet on the ground, and the rest is all you.
Using only your chest, shoulders, and triceps, you press a barbell overhead with little help from your lower body. The overhead press is a terrific exercise for strength and muscle mass and requires lots of core strength and shoulder mobility to make it happen. But this move isn’t as easy as just hoisting overhead—there are plenty of movement mistakes that can lead to injury or just lessen the gains you could be making.
Not everyone can overhead press off the bat due to shoulder mobility, however, if you do have the mobility and strength to go overhead, it’s best to avoid these common mistakes that take away from the safety and effectiveness of this lift.
Assuming you are good to go overhead, here are a few vital benefits of pressing big weights overhead.
There is always a little wiggle room for good technique because you’re all put together differently, but these following points are overhead press non-negotiables. Hint, it all begins with the correct setup.
Most lifters worth their salt and pushing the limits have used a fair amount of body English to get the barbell overhead. When close to your 1RM, perfect form becomes nearly impossible to perform. But compromised, nearly impossible. . We are talking about your submaximal work when working with a weight under 85% of your 1RM.
