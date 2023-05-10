The strict barbell overhead press is the gold standard for pressing. The bench press is excellent and gets a lot of attention, but you are stronger in the horizontal plane and have the bench’s stability helping. With the overhead press, it’s two hands on the barbell and two feet on the ground, and the rest is all you.

Using only your chest, shoulders, and triceps, you press a barbell overhead with little help from your lower body. The overhead press is a terrific exercise for strength and muscle mass and requires lots of core strength and shoulder mobility to make it happen. But this move isn’t as easy as just hoisting overhead—there are plenty of movement mistakes that can lead to injury or just lessen the gains you could be making.

Not everyone can overhead press off the bat due to shoulder mobility, however, if you do have the mobility and strength to go overhead, it’s best to avoid these common mistakes that take away from the safety and effectiveness of this lift.

4 Overhead Press Benefits

Assuming you are good to go overhead, here are a few vital benefits of pressing big weights overhead.

What Goes Into a Good Overhead Press

There is always a little wiggle room for good technique because you’re all put together differently, but these following points are overhead press non-negotiables. Hint, it all begins with the correct setup.

Adequate Shoulder Mobility and Wrist Strength: Not only to press the bar overhead but get the proper grip placement with hands shoulder-width apart and wrists in neutral. Setting the barbell on the heel of your palm is essential because this is where you’ll generate the most force.

4 Common Overhead Press Mistakes

Most lifters worth their salt and pushing the limits have used a fair amount of body English to get the barbell overhead. When close to your 1RM, perfect form becomes nearly impossible to perform.