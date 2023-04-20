28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
The first time I saw the deadbug performed live by noted performance coach Eric Cressey, it blew my little strength and conditioning mind. How can such a seemly simple exercise in which you lie on your back and move your arms and legs have such an impact? The magic lies in this necessity called core stability.
Your core has many essential roles, but the most vital is resisting unwanted movement. The lower back doesn’t like to flex and extend much because it’s not designed for it like the thoracic (upper back) spine. Before some get their nickers in a knot, the lower back will not explode when moved; it just prefers not to.
Excellent core stability allows the smooth transfer of power from the lower to the upper body, better technique with the big three and Olympic lifts, and better movement on the sporting field. Such a seemly simple exercise with a silly name that will garner some strange looks but will do this and more.
Here we’ll get into the benefits of the deadbug, what good form looks like, and four common deadbug mistakes that may kill your progress.
When you do it right, here is what the deadbug can do for you.
There is always a little wiggle room for proper form because you are all put together differently, but these following points are deadbug non-negotiables.
Have you got it? Good, let’s get into some common deadbug mistakes that stop people from getting the best out of this excellent exercise.
This could be short by saying don’t do the opposite of what was said, but here we’ll go into fixes if you or your lifting friends are making these deadbug mistakes.