2 Pullups

“To me, it’s really attractive to see a guy doing pullups. It takes a ton of strength, and shows off all the muscles along their upper body, which are really sexy.” – Brianna S.

“I can appreciate a man doing pullups—not with the weight around their waist though, that’s just aggressive.” – Sarah H.

“I love watching a guy work out his shoulders and back.” – Carly G.

“Pullups. I think a man’s back and arms are really sexy, and this move shows off all their muscles. Plus, I couldn’t do a pullup if my life depended on it, so I always think it’s impressive when a guy can pull his entire body weight up.” – Erin K.

SEE ALSO: How to: Pullup