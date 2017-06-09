Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 7 Life Lessons

Zachary Tanne/ WME IMG

First, there’s the gym. Always, the gym. Because the gym is his anchor and it’s his sanctuary, and because it helps him to remember, and because it helps him to forget. The gym has been his home when he was homeless, and it is today, when he’s far from it. It’s seen him through his many successes and served as an outlet for frustration over his failures. Above all, the gym has provided him sacrosanct life lessons learned in his youth but still applicable in his adult life.

This is a story about Dwayne Johnson, but it’s not about his global successes as a WWE legend and Hollywood’s most bankable star. It’s also not a first-person account of an interview at a chic restaurant that details his attire and interactions with the waiter. Let other magazines tell that story.

This is the story of his formative years, and some of the lessons he learned during them, many in dusty gyms across the country, acquired by way of iron and sweat and his holiest of grails: hard work. Because, as Johnson will tell you himself, it's these very things that have made him the man he is today.

Here are seven young Johnson teaching moments. Seven, because that’s how many dollars he had in his pocket when, at 23, he was cut from the Canadian Football League and found himself forced to start his life over from scratch, this time as a professional wrestler. Seven, because so significant is the number to him that he named his company Seven Bucks Productions. And seven, because, of course, the issue you now hold marks our Man of the Century’s seventh Muscle & Fitness cover.