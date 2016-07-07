Get Bikini Abs With This 4-Week Program

Laura Barisonzi

Works: Rectus abdominis, obliques

Begin in a pushup position with your legs extended and your toes on top of a stability ball. Lift your hips toward the ceiling into an inverted V, with arms fully extended. Slowly lower your hips, rolling the ball back to full pushup position.

(To make it easier, pull the knees in toward the chest rather then piking your hips up.)

Do three sets of 20 reps.