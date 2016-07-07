Get Bikini Abs With This 4-Week Program

Laura Barisonzi
Works: Rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, external and internal obliques, serratus anterior, glutes, hamstrings
Lie face-up on floor. Raise weight up while with knees bent and feet on floor. Hold a light dumbbell in right hand with arm extended above chest. Raise hips off the floor into a glute bridge, and extend left leg above hips.
Keeping hips lifted, lower weight behind head while also lowering left foot to about 3" off the floor. Raise weight up while lifting left leg above hip, bringing arm and leg toward each other. Stay in bridge position.
Do a full set of 15 reps on one side, then switch sides and repeat. Do three sets total per side.