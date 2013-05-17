5 Best Meats to Throw on the Grill

The grilling season is upon us, and who doesn’t like a good BBQ? Your cardiologist, that’s who.

That is, of course, if your cuisine consists of fatty meats, high in calories. We’re talking ribs, pork chops, sausages, even good ole burgers and steaks. Hot dogs? Everyone’s Fourth of July favorite, not to mention all processed meats are a nutritional wasteland, that the AICR (American Institute for Cancer Research) has linked to causing cancer, largely of the colorectal variety.

Not to scare you away from the grill this season, but facts are facts. Over-charring, over-smoking, even keeping an unkempt grill can affect the nutritional content of your meat. A clean grill coupled with some efficient cooking is key in serving the best quality food to your family and friends.

But which meats are the best to serve? There is a way to go clean and lean without sacrificing anything in the way of taste at the picnic table. Or rooftop floor, front porch, etc.

Here are five proteins (not counting chicken breasts, aka Captain Obvious) primed for summer grilling that will cut down on the gluttonous filling.