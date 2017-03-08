11 Best Foods to Buy Frozen

The supermarket can paralyze your mind. Too many decisions come into play within the aisles. Paper or plastic? Self-checkout or cashier? No-frills generic or brand name? Fresh or frozen?

In the latter quandary, fresh produce is seemingly the safer bet, but don’t ice out frozen fruits and vegetables just yet. Studies by IFR Extra have shown that produce can lose up to 45% of its essential nutrients during the journey from farm to table—a period that can last as long as 16 days. These berries, melons, tomatoes, and greens can be exposed to pesticides, extreme heat, and light during transport, further compromising their freshness and nutritional value. By contrast, most frozen fruits and vegetables are promptly blanched, boiled, or steamed and then frozen within hours of being picked, a process that helps lock in both fresh taste and nutritional value. Frozen produce is also available year-round and in most cases is cheaper than fresh. It’s high time, then, to stock your freezer with these underappreciated nutritional powerhouses.

