The 6 Worst Things You Can Do For Bigger Biceps

In my 25 years as a coach/pro bodybuilder, one complaint I have heard quite often from trainees is that they get a better pump/burn in their forearms than in their biceps when performing all types of curls. For some, this is a case of having a strength imbalance between forearms and biceps that needs to be addressed/corrected.
However, for most this is an issue of technique. Make sure not to initiate curling exercises by first contracting the forearms—rather, keep the wrists in line with the forearms (or even bent slightly back) from stretch to contraction.