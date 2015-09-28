The 6 Worst Things You Can Do For Bigger Biceps

AzmanL / Getty

If you're planning on selling tickets to your own personal “gun-show” you better make sure the crowd will be impressed. The last thing you want is to throw up a biceps pose (with a big grin) and get booed off the stage. Unfortunately, while almost everyone in the gym tossing around the iron is quite passionate about filling out his shirt sleeves with muscle, most are making vital mistakes preventing this very goal from manifesting.

Here are six common biceps-training errors.