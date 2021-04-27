Going into the 2020 Mr. Olympia, the defending champion, Brandon Curry, had two objectives. One was to beat seven-time champion Phil Heath, which he had never done before. The second was to obviously repeat as the winner of the Sandow. The Tennessee native went one for two. He did place ahead of Heath who came in third, but he lost the title to the new champion, Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay.

No one wants to lose, but Curry can see what happened, and it serves as an opportunity. He could now become the second man to regain the title after he lost it. That feat has only been pulled off by Jay Cutler in 2009. What does that mean for Curry? As he explained to Bob Cicherillo and Shawn Ray on the April 26th episode of Monday Night Muscle, he will have to go all in this year, but people that have followed his career knows that is something he isn’t afraid of.

“Just as my bodybuilding career has always been, there’s more work to do. We’re strategizing for this year to take out the champ for this year.”

If he wants to defeat the current champion, he will have to do things differently this time around as well. Even though the Olympia is in October, Curry is aware now of what the overall plan is to be his all-time best in Orlando, FL.

“The strategy is to be bigger,” he says. “The game has kind of changed the standard a little bit with Big Ramy. When he’s coming in, he’s gonna be big. So to stand next to him, I just need to bring a little more fullness to the physique, still bring the conditioning in tight, but going to be a little more fuller, downstairs specifically (his legs), and upstairs. I just need to hold onto it so I don’t thin out too much.”

Curry talks about how he stays motivated, responding to fans on social media, the sacrifices he makes to compete at the highest level, and more. Catch this episode and every episode of Monday Night Muscle over at the Digital Muscle YouTube channel. Episodes air every Monday at 6 p.m. EST.