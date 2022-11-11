Candice Carter and Juliana Malacarne competed in different divisions during their onstage careers, but they have a lot in common. Both are legends in their divisions. Carter is a three-time Figure International winner while Malacarne is a four-time Women’s Physique Olympia champion. Both are also now retired from the stage and focusing on their roles as mothers.

Both ladies were recent guests on Femme Flex Friday, and the topic of discussion was pregnancy and motherhood. Malacarne gave birth to her daughter less than six months ago when the episode was filmed. She talked about the transition from focusing on herself as an athlete to now giving more attention to her daughter.

“My whole life was about me, my priorities, and everything was about me. That is all out the window now. I am not a priority anymore. The priority is my daughter,” she said. “I’m the last now. It’s my daughter, my soon-to-be husband, then me.”

As for Carter, her son was born around one year ago. She told co-host Lenda Murray that she was already aware of postpartum depression because of conversations she had with her doctor. She actually had a support plan in place that she worked out with her family.

“I was open with my sisters and my mom. ‘If you see me, check on me because I’m not going to be okay’ because sometimes you don’t know you’re going through certain things until it crumbles,” said Carter. “I’m here in Texas and without family. It’s been really difficult.”

Both guests and even co-host Whitney Jones shared the toll and issues that come with postpartum, and they hope to be advocates for future moms by sharing what they know from their expereience. This is an episode that all expecting or new parents should watch. If you know a soon-to-be parent, send them this show to help increase awareness and prepare them so they can possibly combat postpartum in the future.