The second season of “Monday Night Muscle” has been featuring some of the biggest names in the world of bodybuilding and fitness. This week was no exception as the episode featured two-time Olympia men’s physique champion Brandon Hendrickson.

Hendrickson spoke with hosts Bob Cicherillo and Shawn Ray about a variety of topics, including the process he went through to regain the title that he had lost to 2019 champion Raymont Edmonds.

Hendrickson and Edmonds have two completely different physiques. Edmonds is around six inches taller, so Hendrickson talked about the strategy that he implemented while preparing for the rematch that took place in Orlando, FL, this past December.

“I lost the title. I lost the title in 2019 because I got complacent. I competed and got second at the 2020 Arnold Classic, and I brought a totally different physique to that stage. I knew exactly what I needed to adjust to bring 100% Brandon Hendrickson, and that was what I brought to the 2020 Mr. Olympia. I thought it was undeniable.”

While regaining the title was great, Hendrickson had to determine what caused him to lose it in the first place. In his eyes, it wasn’t a physical fault, but rather a mental one. He also feels that it’s an issue he won’t face again.

“My mind just wasn’t in a good place the last time. This time, my mind’s in a good place, I’m working with a new coach, Neil Hill, and I’m just in a much better place mentally, physically, you know, spiritually, I’m in a really good place right now. So I see another title coming this year.”

Ray then moves on to something that the champ has heard in the past, that men’s physique competitors aren’t really bodybuilders. He shared that for him, that division may not be the end goal.

“I’m a bodybuilder first of all, I train like a bodybuilder, I eat like a bodybuilder, and I live the life of a bodybuilder. For me, my focus is training for this specific division, Men’s Physique,” Hendrickson says. “Now I have the potential for classic physique, and at some point in time, maybe five or six years, maybe 212, maybe open, if I focus on that. Right now my focus is on men’s physique.”

If Hendrickson was to change divisions in the future, he would have an interesting challenge facing him. No one in history has won Olympia titles in two different divisions.

Hendrickson had a lot to say to the hosts, and you can see the full interview in its entirety over at the Digital Muscle YouTube channel. New episodes of “MNM” air every Monday at 6 p.m. EST.