15 of Shawn "Flexatron" Rhoden's Most Motivating Instagram Posts

Shawn "Flexatron" Rhoden has had one hell of a year. The Jamaica-born bodybuilder shocked fans of the sport when he dethroned seven-time Olympia champion Phil "The Gift" Heath to score a Sandow at the 2018 show. Considering he finished fifth at the 2017 Olympia, no one expected him to be the one to pull off the upset—except maybe Flexatron himself.

After years of hard work, the conditioning and symmetry Rhoden brought to the stage in 2018 outclassed the competitors who simply went for sheer size. In a lineup full of bubble guts and cartoonish muscle, Flexatron's physique was just the right mesh of old-school and modern bodybuilding ideals. Yeah, he's huge, but the tight, chiseled core he showed off onstage was the key to his victory over Heath.

Rhoden's surprising upset brought a whole new wave of attention to the 43-year-old bodybuilder. It also broke a record, making Rhoden the oldest Mr. Olympia ever win the title. His story is an inspiring one, and his social media presence is equally motivational for his 1.2 million Instagram followers. From stage shots to workout videos and encouraging captions, Flexatron knows how to stay engaged with fans. Check out some of his most motivational posts below, and follow him at @flexatronrhoden.