Shawn Rhoden / Instagram

News

15 of Shawn "Flexatron" Rhoden's Most Motivating Instagram Posts

The Mr. Olympia 2018 champ shares seemingly endless inspirational photos on his social media. Here are some of our favorites.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
Shawn Rhoden / Instagram

Shawn "Flexatron" Rhoden has had one hell of a year. The Jamaica-born bodybuilder shocked fans of the sport when he dethroned seven-time Olympia champion Phil "The Gift" Heath to score a Sandow at the 2018 show. Considering he finished fifth at the 2017 Olympia, no one expected him to be the one to pull off the upset—except maybe Flexatron himself. 

After years of hard work, the conditioning and symmetry Rhoden brought to the stage in 2018 outclassed the competitors who simply went for sheer size. In a lineup full of bubble guts and cartoonish muscle, Flexatron's physique was just the right mesh of old-school and modern bodybuilding ideals. Yeah, he's huge, but the tight, chiseled core he showed off onstage was the key to his victory over Heath. 

Rhoden's surprising upset brought a whole new wave of attention to the 43-year-old bodybuilder. It also broke a record, making Rhoden the oldest Mr. Olympia ever win the title. His story is an inspiring one, and his social media presence is equally motivational for his 1.2 million Instagram followers. From stage shots to workout videos and encouraging captions, Flexatron knows how to stay engaged with fans. Check out some of his most motivational posts below, and follow him at @flexatronrhoden.

1 of 15

His 2018 win made Flexatron the oldest-ever Mr. O at 43 years and five months. The previous record holder was Chris Dickerson, who was 43 years and two months old when he won.

2 of 15

What’s more motivational than watching a longtime competitor jump up the ranks to clinch his first Mr. Olympia title and dethrone the seven-time winner? Pretty much nothing.

3 of 15

After the big day came and went, Rhoden still looked absolutely shredded. If those quads don’t make you want to hit legs harder this week, we don’t know what will.

4 of 15

In November, Rhoden shared a series of “real life” photos chronicling his road to the 2018 Olympia. Many bodybuilders shy away from photos that don’t show off their best shape, but Mr. Olympia has nothing to prove.

5 of 15

Even from the side, Rhoden’s entire physique was absolutely on point during the Olympia finals. By the time he had been announced as winner, most fans agreed it was well deserved. 

6 of 15

Rhoden has been bodybuilding since 1992 and made his Olympia debut in 2011, placing 11th. In 2012, he jumped up to third. 

7 of 15

Since his Olympia debut, Flexatron has placed everywhere from 11th to second. He placed in the top five at seven of his eight Olympias. 

8 of 15

Sure, Flexatron’s routine is probably just a little more intense than your average gym goer’s, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t employ the basics. He starts by drinking more water, cleaning up his diet, and kicking it up a notch in the gym.

9 of 15

Rhoden often posts side-by-side progress shots, and this throwback shows that everyone starts somewhere.

10 of 15

A few months ahead of the 2018 Olympia, Flexatron shared a shot from 2017, where he placed fifth.

11 of 15
View this post on Instagram

Back in the US. 🇺🇸

A post shared by Shawn Rhoden (@flexatronrhoden) on

flexatronrhoden / Instagram

A month after the Olympia, Rhoden showed off his incredible back on Instagram. Build yours up with one of the champ’s back workouts.

12 of 15

Skipping leg day? Rhoden’s never heard of it. He proves that a good foundation makes for a great physique.

13 of 15

In a behind-the-scenes video from FLEX, Rhoden shows off some of the posing techniques that make him a marvel to watch when he takes to the stage.  

14 of 15

Rhoden hit the stage at the 2018 Olympia in incredible shape, sporting symmetry and conditioning that the judges couldn’t ignore.

15 of 15
flexatronrhoden / Instagram

After the Olympia, Rhoden showed off his back at a photoshoot, featuring lats that might as well be wings. 

Topics:
Comments