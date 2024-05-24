Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1977 Pumping Iron docudrama has served as a blueprint for aspiring bodybuilders for almost 50 years, so to find out that there is never-before-aired footage, complete with a rare glimpse into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Side-Lying Dumbbell Raises exercise from the film is epic news. That’s exactly what happened on May, 17, 2024, when the seven-time Mr Olympia took to Instagram to share all.

The Austrian oak is seen in retro footage, believed to have been omitted from the original cut of Pumping Iron, wearing a yellow tank top that reminds us just how solid Schwarzenegger really was in his heyday. “Here is some unseen footage from Pumping Iron what was in my archive,” explains the icon. In the video, Arnie is performing what he calls “side-lying dumbbell raises.” You may also know them as side-lying lateral dumbbell raises.

How to perform Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Side-Lying Dumbbell Raises

Lie on one side, on a bench and place the dumbbell on the floor by your side

Pick up the dumbbell with the opposite arm to the side that you are lying on

With your elbow bent, raise the dumbbell to the ceiling, then back downwards, and repeat

“I love to do side-lying dumbbell raises,” he continues. “I don’t see many people doing them anymore, but they are a fantastic deltoid pump!” Indeed, this move is great for deltoid development as it focusses on the shoulder muscles, especially the deltoids. By lying to one side, the deltoids are isolated, limiting the recruitment of other muscle groups. “Oh year, these are sweet,” commented muscle building expert, Jeff Nippard on seeing the pumping post.

Incorporating side-lying dumbbell raises into your regular gym routine may enhance shoulder strength, improve muscular imbalances thanks to the side-to-side sets, and also contribute to the gaining of more mass in the upper body. As with all exercises, remember not to overload the joints with too much weight, so start low and go from there. Start out with a set on each side for 10 reps and gradually progress. It seems our thirst for knowledge at the hands of one of the greatest bodybuilders may never be truly quenched. “Make an unreleased film,” joked one IG fan, speaking for all of us.

