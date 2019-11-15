Get the December 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The December 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to finish this year on a strong note, and set yourself up for success in 2020.

Chris Hemsworth is known for his God-like physique, and now you too could be worthy of a killer body by using his fitness app, Centr. In our sprawling cover story, we highlight the philosophy behind the smartphone app and feature some workouts and recipes that help Hemsworth look the way he does (well, in every movie except Endgame that is).

We also feature John Cena and FitOps’s mission to help veterans looking to enter the fitness industry; take a look at how NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith stays in shape at 50; talk to WWE trainer and CrossFit master Josh Gallegos; and obstacle course racing superstar Ryan Atkins.

In our Train section, world-record holder Julius Maddox teaches you how to improve your bench press; one of our editors tests out a rowing class; we give you advice on how to find the best personal trainer; and we show you how to be the life of the party by hoisting a keg.

Looking for nutrition advice? Our Eat section highlights the safest seafood options, examines whether you should go with black or pinto beans, and more.

Elsewhere, we take a look at the fitness industry’s biggest stories from 2019, show you how to get bigger pecs, offer squatting advice, and a comprehensive guide on how to pig out this holiday season without putting on unwanted pounds.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you’ll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workout and nutrition tips.

Flex Lewis, the seven-time 212 Olympia champ, recently took the Big Apple by storm and we were there to follow him around, while discussing his upcoming move to Open bodybuilding. We also continue to examine the fallout from Mr. Olympia 2019, and feature a chest workout from this year’s winner, Brandon Curry.

Speaking of Mr. Olympias, we catch up with eight-time winner Lee Haney almost 30 years after his last win to hear the tale of how he almost gave up after Sandow No. 7.

Pick up the December issue for all that and more! Whatever your goals are, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.