Goldberg's Best Wrestling Moments

The icon is set to return and face the Undertaker at Super Showdown. We take a look at all the Jackhammers and Spears that made the former NFL a WWE star.

Wrestling fans in the '90s knew business was about to pick up whenever the driving drumbeat of Goldberg's entrance music started playing in arenas across the country. When the song hit, the former NFL defensive tackle would psyche himself up for each upcoming battle by slamming his own head against the door of a nearby locker, followed by his long walk from the backstage area all the way to the ring (escorted by security, of course). As anticipation mounted to a fever pitch, thousands of pro wrestling fans in attendance at WCW Monday Nitro all chanted his name in unison, signifying the arrival of one of the decade's biggest stars.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, Goldberg never won an award for his technical prowess, but what he lacked in scientific wrestling ability, he made up for in spades with his charisma and intensity.

Goldberg captured the imagination of fans all over the world thanks to his unmatched explosiveness and, of course, a seriously epic winning streak. Now set to return once again at Super Showdown, M&F takes a look at the greatest moments in the stellar career of Bill Goldberg.

Watch Goldberg vs. the Undertaker for the first time ever, live June 7 at Super Showdown, streaming on the WWE Network. For further information, or to get your first month FREE, visit wwe.com.

10. Goldberg assists Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Championship

With his immense size advantage, Brock Lesnar was an easy favorite to successfully defend his WWE Championship against Eddie Guerrero at No Way Out 2004. But when he picked up and swung "Latino Heat" while delivering the F-5, the “Beast Incarnate” accidentally took out the referee with Eddie’s feet.  With the ref down, Lesnar collected the title belt from ringside and looked to blast the challenger right on the head.

Goldberg, however, had other ideas and ran down to the ring at full speed, spearing Brock, and making the hot save. With the damage now done, Eddie gave Brock a DDT on the belt and pinned him after a history-making Frog Splash.

9. Goldberg Jackhammers the Giant on Nitro

There is no question that Goldberg is one of the strongest athletes to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots, and his feats of strength are numerous. But in November 1998, on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro, Goldberg cemented his place among wrestling's all-time powerhouses. With his winning streak and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Goldberg not only withstood the onslaught of his much heavier opponent, the Giant, but he managed to pick him up, too.

After a thunderous spear, Goldberg hoisted up the Giant for a long-standing Jackhammer. Incredibly, Goldberg had the Giant up in the air for more than three seconds before sending him crashing back down on the mat for an authoritative pinfall.

8. Goldberg Wins His First U.S. Title

Goldberg challenged Raven on the April 20, 1998 edition of Nitro for the WCW United States Championship, and not even the rest of The Flock could stop this juggernaut from capturing both the title and his 75th consecutive win.

During the contest, each of Raven’s henchmen would try to wear down the challenger, but Goldberg’s momentum was simply unstoppable at that time. The former NFL defensive tackle blasted his way through all challengers. He even struck the 7-foot-tall Reese with a blistering Jackhammer.

7. Goldberg Battles Diamond Dallas Page in a 'Match of the Year' Candidate

Now holding the WCW Heavyweight Championship, all eyes were on Goldberg as he took on Diamond Dallas Page at Halloween Havoc in 1998. Short squash victories are exciting further down the card, but main-event caliber wrestlers are expected to deliver matches with more depth and quality. Could Goldberg put in a solid showing during the biggest confrontation of his career on pay-per-view?

Fortunately, his opponent that night, DDP, felt that he also had a lot to prove to the critics. The two very different combatants worked hard to present a story that would highlight the champion’s power, while also shining a spotlight on the challengers’ tenacity. Goldberg won the match and, importantly, showed that he could be relied upon to fulfill his role as a top star.

6. Goldberg Enters WWE, Tells the Rock: "You're Next!"

When Vince McMahon took ownership of WCW in 2001, several notable stars stayed at home, riding out existing lucrative contracts rather than opting to make their debut in WWE. One such absent superstar was Goldberg, who would wait approximately two years before making his move to the company.

The landscape of WWE finally changed on March 31, 2003 when Goldberg made his long-awaited debut on Monday Night RAW. The debut fittingly took place halfway through The Rock’s ‘Appreciation Night.’ Knowing his appearance was imminent, the crowd starting chanting Goldberg’s name. Minutes later, the main man himself showed up to a raucous ovation, punctuating his appearance with a big-time spear on The Rock.

 

5. Goldberg Wins His First WWE Title

Triple H has built himself a reputation for reigning victorious over former WCW superstars, racking up wins against Scott Steiner (Royal Rumble 2003), Booker T (WrestleMania 19), Ric Flair (RAW in June, 2003), and of course Sting at WrestleMania 31, but Goldberg outsmarted "The Game" at Unforgiven in 2003.

Going into the Championship match, the stakes were high. Goldberg had agreed that should he lose the bout, he would have been forced to retire. Fortunately, this was not to be. Our man beat and bloodied “The King of Kings” to lift his first World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. 

4. Goldberg Wakes "The Beast"

Anticipation was high for Goldberg’s match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in 2016, especially since it had been over 12 years since their infamous WrestleMania 20 match. But at 49 years of age, what kind of shape would this veteran be in?

As it turned out Goldberg was in great shape, but his stamina would not be tested on that famous night in Toronto. In an outing where Goldberg’s entrance lasted longer than the actual match, it would take just one minute and 26 seconds for "The Beast" to be slayed in the middle of the ring. Memories of Goldberg’s previous reign of dominance were instantly reignited, and this match quickly became on of the most stunning moments in WWE history

3. Goldberg Delivers a KO to Owens

Having destroyed Bock Lesnar at Survivor Series, Goldberg had hit 50 years of age by the time he faced off against Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane in 2017.

In terms of main-event quality, it was a disappointing match that was marred by Owens leaving the ring to stall and showboat. Then Chris Jericho made an appearance, which distracted “KO,” allowing Goldberg to take advantage and Jackhammer his way to the Universal Championship. It was hardly a wrestling classic, but that said, winning the WWE Universal Championship at 50 is a feat to be reckoned with.

Goldberg once again proved that he always trains like a warrior before any match, and while some people may have found it hard to accept Goldberg as their new Universal Champion, the truth is that he looked every inch the worthy titleholder. 

 

2. Goldberg Becomes Immortal

When Goldberg leveled “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan with a crushing Jackhammer on July 6, 1998 in Atlanta’s Georgia Dome before 41,412 fans, Bobby Heenan exclaimed on commentary that the former NFL star had made history by becoming the first undefeated pro wrestler to win a World Heavyweight Championship. Shockingly, WCW’s biggest match of the era was given away for free on Nitro, but the importance of Goldberg’s win cannot be underestimated.

At a time when WWE was sailing away with the lead on Monday nights, this pay-per-view-caliber main event drew millions of eyeballs on TVs across the globe and secured a ratings victory over the opposing broadcast of Monday Night Raw. We now know that WCW’s decision to put the match out on public television was a shortsighted mistake that likely cost them millions of dollars, but for Goldberg it will forever be remembered as the night he ascended to pro wrestling greatness.

1. Goldberg Gains Respect

One of the criticisms that wrestling pundits have directed toward Goldberg over the years is that while he had in charisma, he lacked the wrestling acumen of greats like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and the Undertaker. It is true that Goldberg’s career has been littered with many quick victories, and at times this superstar has been dismissed as failing to progress with his performances. But amazingly, at 50 years of age, Goldberg earned himself a special place in the heart of all pro wrestling lovers in 2017.

In his rematch with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, both men put on a physical display that was arguably the most intense war of the night. The match was short, clocking in at under five minutes, but it was still Goldberg’s longest match in more than 13 years, and completely erased the hauntingly bad memories of their plodding affair at WrestleMania 20. At one point, Goldberg hit Lesnar with a spear through the timekeeper’s area, but after a total of 10 devastating German suplexes, our man was eventually relieved of his Universal Championship following an F-5.

Still, fans will remember Goldberg’s performance as perhaps the greatest showing of his career, and as he made his farewell speech the following night on Raw, it became clear that the man they call Goldberg finally had his shining moment in the ring.  

“You never know, what or who’s next… one more thing, never say never,” said Goldberg, taking a farewell bow. 

 


