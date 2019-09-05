Brandon Ramos

Photos: The Strongest Woman in the World 2019

An intense battle went down at the Alaska State Fair.

by
Brandon Ramos

In case you missed it, the Strongest Woman in the World competition happened on Saturday, August 25, with 14 of the strongest woman on the planet throwing down at the Alaska State Fair. The event, which took place in Palmer, AK, saw the top two women in each weight class earn a spot at the 2019 Arnold Pro Strongwoman

For a more in-depth recap of the day, click here. Otherwise, we’ve curated our favorite photos from the event, highlighting the amazing feats of strength performed by some of the most impressive female athletes around. 

1 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Keg Press
2 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Keg Press
3 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Keg Press
4 of 14
Andrew Gutman
Keg Walk
5 of 14
Andrew Gutman
Keg Walk
6 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Van Push
7 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Van Push
8 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Sled Pull
9 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Sled Pull
10 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Sled Pull
11 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Dead Lift
12 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Dead Lift
13 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Dead lift: Nice Hat
14 of 14
Brandon Ramos
Salmon Toss
