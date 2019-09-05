Photos: The Strongest Woman in the World 2019

In case you missed it, the Strongest Woman in the World competition happened on Saturday, August 25, with 14 of the strongest woman on the planet throwing down at the Alaska State Fair. The event, which took place in Palmer, AK, saw the top two women in each weight class earn a spot at the 2019 Arnold Pro Strongwoman.

For a more in-depth recap of the day, click here. Otherwise, we’ve curated our favorite photos from the event, highlighting the amazing feats of strength performed by some of the most impressive female athletes around.