Spartan Death Race Day 3 - Part 2: Smashing Skulls and Reaching the End

De Sena gave Ojeda two options: take the skull and be the only official finisher of the race, or give it back and continue competing to give the rest of the group the oppurtunity to finish as well.

Ojeda immediately said she'd give the skull back to finish as a group, but someone else within the group suggested smashing the skull into 18 pieces, and that's what Ojeda did. With her ax, she smashed her hard-won skull into 18 pieces and handed them out. Once every racer had a piece, the staff told them they could accept the piece and be done, or retrieve seven skulls from the beaver pond.

Over 70 hours had lapsed since the beginning of the race, and the group collectively appeared to agree it was about the journey, not the skull. Then, a few racers took off and retrieved skulls. In the end, there were 18 finishers with a piece of skull, eight with whole skulls, and Athena Odeja as the first female to be the top overall finisher in the history of the Death Race.