If you’re looking to get as big and strong as stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman, and John Cena, snagging their fitness tips is the best way to do it. But while you can’t call up those top stars to get their advice, don’t worry—we’ve done the hard work for you.

Muscle & Fitness has built relationships with these stars over the years, giving us the inside track to finding out how they do what they do to get a better body. YOU can take that advice and use it to your advantage to get a celebrity’s body.

While it’s easy to look at those movie stars and think they get paid to hit the gym all day, they have to juggle as much as everyone does—and sometimes even more. Whether it’s shooting movies and shows, caring for family, publicity, traveling, and other obligations, they have to find time to workout in their busy schedule just like you do.

Over the years we’ve spoken with the celebrities themselves and tracked down their most impactful fitness advice to turn your physique into an better and healthier body that The Rock would be proud of. While some of it might sound simple, it’s these fitness tips that have kept top celebrities in shape for their biggest movies and projects over the years.

The Rock is constantly traveling across the world and shooting movies, but the consistent thing for him is sticking to his workout routine and following what’s worked for him for decades. Follow this fitness tip, and you’ll be on your way to stay shredded for the long haul.

Along with the advice, we also have links to some of the best muscle-building workouts that stars like Triple H, The Rock, Sylvester Stallone, and Terry Crews have used to become their strongest selves. Here’s a look at the best celebrity fitness tips and advice on what can make a difference in your fitness regimen.