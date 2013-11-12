10 Lifestyle Changes to Make to Get Fitter and Healthier

4. Work On Your Weaknesses

Do you know why bench pressing is awesome? Because you’ve done it a million times and your probably pretty darn good at it. Do you know why split squats suck? Because you’re not particularly good at them so you’ve found excuses to avoid putting them in your program. Working on the things that you need and aren’t very good at is the fastest way to help you improve movement, performance and body composition. Plus it will test your desire and build your fortitude. Try designing a ‘weakness program’ in which you really focus on improving strength and technique in all the lifts you are terrible at. I can promise you that when you return to your ‘regular’ program you’ll see gains in almost all of your major lifts.