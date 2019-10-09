7 Ways Exercise Benefits Your Mental Health

Decreases and Prevents Depression

We’ve all heard of endorphins—those happiness chemicals released by the brain and nervous system when we work out. There’s evidence that there are long-term ways to feel good beyond that post-workout burst of elation.

One study published in The Lancet examined the effects of exercise on mental health disorders, looking at depression in particular, over longer periods of time. On average, regular exercisers had 1.5 fewer days of poor mental health per month than those who didn’t. Engaging in physical activity for 45 minutes, three to five times a week, yielded the most mental health benefits.

Dr. Michael Craig Miller of Harvard Medical School explained in an article that exercise paves the way for brain functioning that mitigates depression. “Exercise supports nerve cell growth in the hippocampus, improving nerve cell connections, which helps relieve depression," Miller explained.

Other researchers found that it might take even less exertion to fight depression. Even just one hour of exercise a week can help prevent future depression, a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found.

A Harvard Medical School study also found that at least two days of weight training per week could help those with mild to moderate depression.