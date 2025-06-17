Hugh Jackman is still looking jacked at 56-years-young thanks to the Wolverine star’s love of working out. Recently, the Aussie actor shared footage showing his progress with the trap bar deadlift, and fans were seriously impressed.

The video, shared via Jackman’s official Instagram account, gave his 34-plus-million followers an inside look as the star, who is currently wowing audiences with his string of live shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York, proved that he’s intensely working out between shows, making the time to perfect his trap bar deadlifts.

What are Trap Bar Deadlifts?

This deadlift variation uses a trap bar, also known as a hex bar because of its shape. Unlike a regular barbell, the trap bar has raised grips on either side. Instead of standing behind the barbell, you actually position yourself inside the trap bar frame, meaning that the more centralized up-and-down movements bring in elements of a squat as well as that of the traditional deadlift. Trap bar deadlifts are great, because they work many muscles including the glutes, adductors, and quads. Not only that, but your core and arms will be recruited to support with lift too.

Hugh Jackman Reps Out Heavy Trap Bar Deadlifts

While Jackman often trains with his coach, Beth Lewis, he didn’t tag her into this particular video. Still, a woman’s voice can be heard guiding him through his form. “Little pause, light touch,” advised the coach as Jackman lowered the trap bar and his plates made contact with the floor. “Push quick,” she continued. “Right through the middle of the feet.” This instruction refers to the fact that lifting the trap bar requires force through the feet, rather than just pulling with the arms. “Don’t lose the speed on the way up,” she continued. “Push quick,” further advised the trainer, hoping to build some explosive power in her superhero client.

“Ouch,” quipped Jackman, looking suitably pleased with his efforts after completing 8 solid reps. “Yes!” agreed his trainer. And the actor’s fans were equally impressed. “The Wolverine is coming back,” fantasized one follower. “Gee mate, a little spray tan and you could compete in the next Mr Olympia,” encouraged another. Standing at 6’ 2”, the trap bar deadlift is a sensible lift because the trap bar is designed in such a way that there is less bending over required, reducing the risk of injury that is associated with regular deadlifts. With a trap bar deadlift, the load is more evenly spread across the body and less focused on the lower back, while providing a comparable benefit. It’s great to see that Hugh Jackman continues to lift smarter for longevity.

