Ultra Processed Foods have long had a bad reputation for being high in sodium and providing excess calories due to added fats, but new research from Florida Atlantic University has linked high intake of UPF’s with alarming levels of inflammation, a marker that is a known predictor for heart disease and other ailments.

Mechanically altered products such as processed meats and bread are a worrying trend among nutritionists, because they are often stripped of healthy vitamins and fiber and instead stacked with additives and preservatives. In the United States, Ultra Processed Foods account for around 60% of total calorie intake in adults, and 70% in children, so the more we know about these artificial offerings, the better.

And, while stripping foods of their natural goodness is obviously bad, the new study shows that UPF’s could lead to a greater risks of obesity, depression, cancer, and cardiovascular issues. Until now, there had been limited information on the link between UPF’s and higher levels of a high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) that serves as a marker of inflammation and is associated with greater chances illness. This new study provides breakthrough evidence

How was the study carried out?

Experts took data from 9,254 U.S. adults in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, including diet, hs-CRP and other health factors in order to determine a potential link. UPF intake was then measured as a percentage of total calories and grouped into levels in order to examine the link between UPF consumption and inflammation.

What were the results?

As published in The American Journal of Medicine, researchers found that those who received less than 39% of their calorific intake from UPF’s had a nonsignificant increase in hs-CRP levels, while eating 40& or more was associated with greater risk. The likelihood of this type of elevated inflammation jumped by up to 14% in those who ate 40-59% UPF’s. Other variables increased the risks even further, such as being over 50, being obese, not exercising, or being a smoker.

“These findings, based on a large and nationally representative sample of U.S. adults, clearly show that people who consume the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods have significantly higher levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, a key marker of inflammation,” explained Allison H. Ferris, M.D., FACP, senior author, professor and chair of the FAU Department of Medicine. “These results carry important implications not only for clinical practice and public health strategies but also for future research aimed at understanding and reducing the health risks associated with ultra-processed food consumption.”

Drawing parallels with the history of tobacco, the study authors note that it took decades for mounting evidence and the efforts of progressive health officials to lead to social policies discouraging cigarette use. They believe a similar trajectory is likely for UPFs, with growing awareness eventually driving meaningful public health action.