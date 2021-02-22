This week’s episode of “Monday Night Muscle” featured hosts Shawn Ray and Bob Cicherillo interview 2020 Olympia 212 champion, Shaun “The Giant Killer” Clarida. The New Jersey native was open to talking about several topics regarding his win and the sport in general.

On the Feeling of Being the Olympia 212 Champ

“It’s crazy. I was just one of these amateurs taking pics with all these legends and now I’m in this position. It feels amazing, honestly. It was a moment I was dreaming of my whole entire career, and now for it to come to fruition, it really hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Dexter Jackson’s Career from Bantamweight to Mr. Olympia & Comparison to Clarida’s Journey

“He was always my role model, someone I looked up to just because he started off like I did. He was a smaller guy, people didn’t think he could do it because he was too small, and what did he do? Proved them all wrong and became one of the best bodybuilders of all time. I’m trying to chase that same path, and create my own legacy along the way.”

Being Prepared to Face 2019 Champion Kamal Elgargni

“We knew Kamal was the guy to beat. That’s nothing against George or Derek, but we knew Kamal was going to be ready, which he was. But I was as well. I had couple more pounds, for me the condition on point, posing, presentation, everything, the whole nine yards. We delivered as we expected.”

Shocking Many People in Bodybuilding with His Olympia Win

I wasn’t even supposed to be here in the eyes of many people. When I was winning the Nationals in 2012, people were saying my career was over. ‘What do you mean?’ ‘Well, you’re too small. There’s no bantamweights that have ever gone on to do big things. You’re never going to win any shows. You’re wasting your time. Just give up.’ But I said that if I made it this far, who’s to say that if I continue to work hard, stay consistent, and show up, that I couldn’t win a pro show or make it to the Olympia, or even win the Olympia? Truly, guys. I always thought I could win the Olympia.”

The Way He Trains to Compete

“This is bodybuilding. You have to come into the show with muscle. I knew that I wasn’t going to do that by throwing some cables. I was going to have to go into the gym every single day and do the basic compound movements – barbell rows, T-bar rows, squatting, the deadlift, all of the basic movements. That was how I built my base over the years, and personally for me, that was what worked best for my body.”

The Possibility of Breon Ansley Competing in the 212 Division in the Future

“I mean aesthetically, condition wise, he’s got everything, you know. I think if he did put ten pounds on in the right areas, he can definitely be a threat for sure.” You can see and hear the full interview as well as every episode of “Monday Night Muscle” on the Digital Muscle YouTube channel every Monday starting at 6 p.m. ET.