Femme Flex Friday

There was no Prime Time Muscle this week, but the ladies of Femme Flex Friday stepped up in their place with a very important episode on contest prep. More specifically, they discussed whether competitors can become too obsessed with being their best. Eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray, three-time Ms. Fitness Olympia Whitney Jones, and IFBB Pros Camile Periat and Wendy Fortino talked about the importance of detaching yourself from the stage to take a break. One step backwards can help you take two more forward in the following year. How were they able to decompress from the pressure of prep, and how can you do the same? Watch this episode and find out.