10 Olympia Competitors Share Their 2020 Goals

No matter the resolution or outlook, nearly everyone has a unique projection for what 2020 has in store. And the variety of ideas are no different in bodybuilding’s diverse community.
FLEX asked 10 of bodybuilding’s finest—from legends to current champions to future front-runners—for their resolutions and expectations for the new year. See for yourself how stars past and present anticipate 2020 to play out.
I really don’t do resolutions. I try to do the best I can all year long no matter the day or month—same for off-season or in-season prep. It’s about getting better daily as an athlete and learning more about my love of coaching, as well as taking care of my own body. Most of all, it’s about providing the very best for my family—they are why I do what I do. But what I’m excited most about for 2020 is seeing my wife going into business for herself and buying her own bakery. I see big things happening for 2020.
One of my biggest desires in 2020 is to qualify again for the Olympia. As far as my personal life, I just want 2020 to be the same or better than 2019, because last year was the best year ever. I want to have my family and friends with me, I’m hoping to finish my first year of college, and I want to live life as I love to.
Here’s the funny thing: I usually don’t do New Year’s resolutions, because I don’t need the new year to be better—I can get better today. When you’re trying to make it a New Year’s resolution, it usually doesn’t end up happening, because if you really wanted it, you’d be changing your life now. You don’t have to wait till New Year’s to do it.
My resolution is focusing on becoming a better version of myself so that I can then be a better asset to others. I’ve always believed it’s a blessing to be a blessing, meaning doing more for others. I receive the greatest satisfaction when I give of myself to others, especially those who have always stood behind me. I want to continue to raise my standards and give more. I expect great things in 2020, with more responsibilities. It’s also my resolution to seek opportunities that will challenge me. As I overcome these challenges and reach my goals, I can fulfill my purpose.
I plan on making my mantra of “I don’t have to, I get to” apply to every aspect of my life, not just fitness. I’ll focus on growing my coaching business. I’ll practice daily gratitude and disconnect more from technology to be more “present.” I’m going to master at least two new legit skills to incorporate into my 2020 fitness routines, while keeping laser-focused and putting in the work every day to become three-time Ms. Fitness Olympia.
I have no New Year’s resolutions: I never have them, because I don’t believe that we should have a specific date to start working on something we want to change. I’m the kind of person who sets goal after goal. I’ll accomplish something, then I’ll make new goals to chase right away. Let’s say that I have resolutions throughout the year—that would be more my style.
8 of 10
Balik Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness / M+F Magazine
For 2020, I’d sincerely like to see bodybuilding improve in all areas, specifically for more effective ways to building a beautiful old-school body. Many people out there think that bodybuilding will never be the same again, but in my humble opinion, bodybuilding can be the same, if not better, once we focus on what’s right and eliminate what’s wrong. I have no doubt in my mind that the sport can be corrected!
My 2020 outlook is to be the most honest, hardworking, and trustworthy person I can be! I’ve always been the healthiest and happiest when I’m incredibly focused on that. And another resolution is that I’ll be on time to all appointments.
I’m always looking to be a better version of myself than I was the day before, and this year I feel I’ve grown a lot. For 2020, I look to continue improving and growing physically, spiritually, emotionally, and mentally through my self-development. I look to improve in all areas of my relationships with my soul mate, Jessica, and my family and friends. Lastly, I look to be more empathetic to situations that surround me.