10 Olympia Competitors Share Their 2020 Goals

Find out what your favorite bodybuilders, both past and present, are looking to accomplish this year.

by
sportpoint / Shutterstock

There are those who wish for world peace and love, and then there are others who want world domination on the Olympia stage.

No matter the resolution or outlook, nearly everyone has a unique projection for what 2020 has in store. And the variety of ideas are no different in bodybuilding’s diverse community.  

FLEX asked 10 of bodybuilding’s finest—from legends to current champions to future front-runners—for their resolutions and expectations for the new year. See for yourself how stars past and present anticipate 2020 to play out.

Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
Latorya Watts

2x Ms. Figure Olympia champion

Instagram: @latoryawatts

My outlook going into the new year will be more about self-care and self-love. I want to find unique ways to encourage and motivate others to make health and happiness more of a priority.

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
JUAN MOREL

 2019 New York Pro champion

Instagram: @juandieselmorel

I really don’t do resolutions. I try to do the best I can all year long no matter the day or month—same for off-season or in-season prep. It’s about getting better daily as an athlete and learning more about my love of coaching, as well as taking care of my own body. Most of all, it’s about providing the very best for my family—they are why I do what I do. But what I’m excited most about for 2020 is seeing my wife going into business for herself and buying her own bakery. I see big things happening for 2020. 

Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
Beatriz Biscaia

12th place, 2019 Olympia Bikini

Instagram: @biscaiapro

One of my biggest desires in 2020 is to qualify again for the Olympia. As far as my personal life, I just want 2020 to be the same or better than 2019, because last year was the best year ever. I want to have my family and friends with me, I’m hoping to finish my first year of college, and I want to live life as I love to.

Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
Andre Ferguson

2x Arnold Classic Champion

Instagram: @luckylibra213

Here’s the funny thing: I usually don’t do New Year’s resolutions, because I don’t need the new year to be better—I can get better today. When you’re trying to make it a New Year’s resolution, it usually doesn’t end up happening, because if you really wanted it, you’d be changing your life now. You don’t have to wait till New Year’s to do it.

Steve Smith / M+F Magazine
Derek Lunsford

2019 Olympia 212 runner-up

Instagram: @dereklunsford_

My resolution is focusing on becoming a better version of myself so that I can then be a better asset to others. I’ve always believed it’s a blessing to be a blessing, meaning doing more for others. I receive the greatest satisfaction when I give of myself to others, especially those who have always stood behind me. I want to continue to raise my standards and give more. I expect great things in 2020, with more responsibilities. It’s also my resolution to seek opportunities that will challenge me. As I overcome these challenges and reach my goals, I can fulfill my purpose.

Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
Whitney Jones

2x Ms. Fitness Olympia champion

Instagram: @whitneyjones_ifbbpro

I plan on making my mantra of “I don’t have to, I get to” apply to every aspect of my life, not just fitness. I’ll focus on growing my coaching business. I’ll practice daily gratitude and disconnect more from technol­ogy to be more “present.” I’m going to master at least two new legit skills to incorporate into my 2020 fitness routines, while keeping laser-focused and putting in the work every day to become three-time Ms. Fitness Olympia.

Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
Angelica Teixeira

2x Ms. Bikini champion

Instagram: @angelicaht

I have no New Year’s resolutions: I never have them, because I don’t believe that we should have a specific date to start working on something we want to change. I’m the kind of person who sets goal after goal. I’ll accomplish something, then I’ll make new goals to chase right away. Let’s say that I have resolutions throughout the year—that would be more my style.

Balik Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness / M+F Magazine
Samir Bannout

1983 Mr. Olympia

Instagram: @officialSamirbannout

For 2020, I’d sincerely like to see bodybuilding improve in all areas, specifically for more effective ways to building a beautiful old-school body. Many people out there think that bodybuilding will never be the same again, but in my humble opinion, bodybuilding can be the same, if not better, once we focus on what’s right and eliminate what’s wrong. I have no doubt in my mind that the sport can be corrected!

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Breon Ansley

 2x Mr. Olympia Classic physique champion

Instagram: @breonma_

My 2020 outlook is to be the most honest, hardworking, and trustworthy person I can be! I’ve always been the healthiest and happiest when I’m incredibly focused on that. And another resolution is that I’ll be on time to all appointments.

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Kevin English

3x Olympia 202 champion

Instagram: @theKevinEnglish

I’m always looking to be a better version of myself than I was the day before, and this year I feel I’ve grown a lot. For 2020, I look to continue improving and growing physically, spiritually, emotionally, and mentally through my self-development. I look to improve in all areas of my relationships with my soul mate, Jessica, and my family and friends. Lastly, I look to be more empathetic to situations that surround me. 

