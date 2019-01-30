15 Gym 'Rules' You Should Always Break

The Rule: Favor Free Weights Over Machines

The bias is toward barbell, dumbbell, or body-weight exercises over their mechanical counterparts.

Why you should break it: Of course, there are some instances, such as leg extensions, when the machine is the only good option. But let’s deal with the tougher choices where machines mimic free-weight lifts. A curl machine may resemble a preacher bench, but it adds a crucial advantage—gravity. By shifting the gravitational pull from the slanted arm pad to a horizontal weight stack, equal tension is applied to the biceps all the way to contraction, unlike a barbell preacher curl that begins losing tension around the halfway point. Similarly, the weight stack of a chest flye machine keeps pressure on your pecs throughout each rep, while its dumbbell counterpart loses it as you approach contractions. The prevailing rule is the one Isaac Newton discovered more than three centuries ago: Gravity matters. And for that reason, sometimes machines are better options than free weights.