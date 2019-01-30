Steve Bonini / Getty
Training
15 Gym 'Rules' You Should Always Break
How, why, and when to break 15 of the most popular workout rules.
Color outside the lines. Wear white after Labor Day. Leave the toilet seat up. Go ahead, fight the power. Not all rules are made to be broken, but some of them should be—at least on occasion, and probably with some qualifications. And so it goes in the gym. There are some workout edicts that you can, and perhaps should, disobey.
1 of 15
Matthew Leete / Getty
2 of 15
Edgar Artiga
3 of 15
urbancow
4 of 15
Drazen_ / Getty
5 of 15
webphotographeer / Getty
6 of 15
eclipse_images / Getty
7 of 15
Per Bernal
8 of 15
PeopleImages / Getty
9 of 15
Per Bernal
10 of 15
Alex Mares-Manton / Getty
11 of 15
Zave Smith / Getty
12 of 15
Per Bernal
13 of 15
mihailomilovanovic / Getty
14 of 15
Hulton Archive / Stringer
15 of 15
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty