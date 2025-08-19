Hadi Choopan showed his week that he fully intends to win the jackpot in Las Vegas, by beating Samson Dauda for his crown come October. To lift the trophy once again, the Iranian legend is leaning into leg day with such intensity that running home from the gym is not an option. If you want to feel the burn, here’s how to try it for yourself.

“To have a strong body, a great soul, and a peaceful mind, I must have strong legs,” wrote the 2022 Mr Olympia winner for his nine-million-plus Instagram followers, alongside a glimpse of his leg day gains. “Don’t run away after leg training.”

The Hadi Choopan’s Road to 2025 Olympia Leg Day Workout

Single Leg Reverse Extensions

Leg Extensions

Nordic Hamstring Curl

Barbell Sumo Squats

Hadi Choopan’s Leg Day Workout Breakdown

Starting out with single leg reverse extensions, Choopan builds his glutes and hamstrings while improving mobility in his lower back. The only Iranian Mr Olympia then leans into some regular leg extensions to target all four heads of his colossal quads.

With a little help from his friends, Choopan moves on to the Nordic hamstring curl, squeezing his glutes for stability and using those massive hamstrings to control the up and down movement of each curl. Note: If you don’t have a gym partner to hold your feet down, you could use a weighted barbell as an anchor. Firing up his inner thighs, Choopan then takes on the sumo squat. This is a hardcore move that will build a range of lower body muscles, such as his quads, hamstrings, and calves. Notice how the Iranian icon has his toes pointed outwards, with knees above toes to activate the hips.

Next up, Choopan executes a reverse hack squat variation to target his lower posterior chain and keeps the pressure on the quads and hamstrings. He then rounds out his workout with the rotary hip machine where he hits the legs from different angles to create extension, flexion, abduction, and adduction. With his solid foundation on full display, Hadi Choopan looks well placed to give fellow Olympia winners Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford a run for their money this October in Sin City.

For information on the 2025 Olympia, click here.

To follow Hadi Choopan on Instagram, click here.