Jay Cutler's 7 Tips for Huge Triceps

It might come as a shock to you, but Jay Cutler considers his triceps one of his lagging body parts. Which is why he knows a thing or two about how to really push his triceps training to make sure he's developing Sandow trophy-worthy arms. Is your arm strength and size stalling? Instead of focusing on your biceps (which a lot of rookies tend to do), the best way to push past an arm-training plateau is to focus on the tris.

Here, the world famous bodybuilder and four-time Mr. Olympia champion shares his seven best tips to developing bigger, stronger triceps. Give these tried and true hacks a shot and you'll see your muscle and strength gains explode.