Social media stars Sam Sulek and Larry Wheels became bona fide IFBB Pros this year, but while the two men could soon find themselves competing against each other on the bodybuilding stage, they recently united for a dream gym partnership in order to chase a seriously heavy chest workout. Here’s what went down.

Two of bodybuilding’s biggest future stars, Sam Sulek and Larry Wheels, stepped into the gym with one mission: to annihilate their chests with a workout so intense it could break the internet, collaborating on a plan to build a bigger, stronger upper body, and blending heavy compounds with precise isolation moves. If you’re chasing that chiseled, armor-plated chest, this routine is a brilliant blueprint.

Sam Sulek, the young gun who snagged his IFBB Pro card at the 2025 Arnold Amatuer event,and Larry Wheels, a former powerlifter who claimed his pro card via the 2025 Muscle Contest Bullman Pro in Ireland, are no strangers to moving serious weight. Both guys are gearing up their pro stage debut, so this recent chest session provides a preview of the relentless work ethic driving the next phase of their physiques. They laid out seven-exercises to meet their goals for gains.

Sam Sulek vs Larry Wheels: IFBB Chest Workout

Single-arm Cross-body Triceps Extensions (pre-exhaust)

Seated Chest Press

Incline Fly Machine

Vertical Chest Press Machine Circular

Pec Fly Machine

Flat Press Machine

High-Pulley Standing Cable Fly

IFBB Chest Workout Breakdown

Starting out with single-arm crossbody triceps extensions, this isolation move taxes the triceps, a critical secondary muscle for supporting chest pressing movements. Sulek and Wheels pre-exhausted their triceps, ensuring their chest takes the brunt of subsequent presses. “I’ve never warmed up for a chest workout starting with triceps,” shared Wheels, taking Sulek’s lead here. When trying this for yourself, keep the elbow fixed and avoid swinging your arm to prevent shoulder strain. Use a moderate weight to maintain control, and don’t let your wrist twist. A cable machine ensures constant tension, so focus on a slow eccentric (lowering) phase for maximum muscle activation.

Next up was the seated chest press. “I usually top out here at around four plates,” explained Wheels. “Definitely not six,” added Sulek. This machine-based compound move allows heavy loading with less demand on stabilizing muscles, letting you pile on the volume without fatigue derailing form. Primarily you will work the pectoralis major and to a lesser extent, the triceps, anterior deltoids. To try it for yourself, adjust the seat so that the handles align with your mid-chest. Keep your back flat against the pad and avoid locking out your elbows to maintain tension on the pecs.

The boys moved on to the incline fly machine for the third exercise. Here, the incline angle targets the pecs at a high level (clavicular head), adding fullness to the upper chest. Keep a slight bend in your elbows and focus on squeezing your pecs at the peak. Avoid overextending your shoulders to prevent injury. Keeping the weight heavy, “If you know you can handle it, don’t lose momentum,” said Sulek, foregoing feeler sets because he’s already warmed up. “Couldn’t agree more,” responded Wheels.

Moving on to the vertical chest press machine, these muscle men were able to mimic a bench press but with a fixed path, allowing a greater focus on pec contraction rather than balance for controlled, heavy reps. Fully extend your arms at the end of the lift. “Yes, perfect,” encouraged Wheels, spurring on Sulek.

Now more than halfway through their workout, the fly machine isolated the chest with a deep stretch, maximizing muscle fiber recruitment. “Keep that chest up,” emphasized Wheels. To ty it for yourself, squeeze your pecs together at the peak and don’t jerk the weight here. Control the motion instead, for time under tension, and you’ll level up that upper chest.

With a serious sweat on, the boys sixth exercise was the flat press machine, hitting the upper and lower chest for that rounded look. Once again, the machine’s stability lets you push heavy weights safely, ideal for muscle building hypertrophy.

Ending on a high, Sulek and Wheels finished off their furious workout with the high pulley standing cable fly. “Usually, I like finishing with cables, suggested Sulek,” while Wheels noted he often finishes with a dumbbell incline fly. Still, Sulek said that for the finisher, he wanted to get as pumped as possible without damaging his muscles any further, so they went this his choice on this occasion. The high pulley standing cable fly builds mass on the pecs via constant cable tension, perfect for sculpting a defined chest. If trying it for yourself, avoid leaning too far forward so that you can keep tension on the pecs.

This Sulek-Wheels chest crusher was a roadmap to serious upper body size. Mixing heavy presses with targeted flyes, and keeping the form tight, could be the key to success for these burgeoning bodybuilders. You can watch the entire video here, where they also treated bodybuilding fans to a posing session.