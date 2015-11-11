Corbis

Nutrition

10 Protein-rich Slow Cooker Recipes

Indulge this winter on some macro-friendly slow cooker recipes—they'll keep you warm.

There’s nothing like coming home to a hot, home-cooked meal after a hard day at work or a long gym session. However, when you are constantly on the move it's hard to find the time to cook. The solution: slow cookers

Toss a few ingredients into your slow cooker in the morning, and by the time you get home from another day of kicking ass, you'll have a delicious meal waiting for you. These recipes are perfect for a family dinner or meal prep for the week. Best of all, they're both hearty and healthy. Even if you think you're a terrible cook or you don't have time to cook for yourself, give one of these 10 recipes a shot. We guarantee they're easy enough for the most clueless chefs and prep takes as long as it would to pick up takeout. Plus they're packed with essential nutrients and big flavor.

1. Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is a comfort food classic, but it's not always the healthiest meal. This better-for-you version is easy and satisfying.

Click here for the full recipe. 

2. Thai Peanut Chicken

This delicious, Thai-style chicken recipe is far from your average baked or grilled chicken breast.

Click here for the full recipe. 

3. Bean and Quinoa Chili

If you want a protein-heavy dish that will make sure you leave satisfied, look no further than chili. Our take on the classic dish adds quinoa to give it a unique texture.

Click here for the full recipe. 

4. Creamy Taco Salad

When you think of creamy dishes, you probably immediately think of dishes filled with calories. Not so with this salad, which uses Greek yogurt as a flavorful thickener. This is guaranteed to be unlike any other taco salad you've ever had.

Click here for the full recipe. 

5. Middle Eastern Stew

A healthy soup doesn't need to be bland. This Middle Eastern stew combines chicken with a number of spices, including cumin, ginger, and cinnamon.

Click here for the full recipe. 

6. Beef and Mushroom Stew

This hearty beef stew is the perfect cold-weather pick-me-up, and it couldn't be easier to make.

Click here for the full recipe. 

7. Beef with Root Vegetables

Ah, the classic beef stew: flavorful, hearty, and filling. Our version keeps that iconic flavor without piling on the fat and sodium.

Click here for the full recipe.

8. Honey Sesame Chicken

Sesame chicken is a go-to when it comes to adding some real flavor to a regular chicken recipe. Level that up even more by throwing this bad boy in the slow-cooker for even more enjoyment. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

9. Stuffed Peppers

Save precious time during the week with this muscle-building recipe.

Click here for the full recipe. 

10. Bison and Vegetable Stew

The key to this bison stew is letting in marinate in the slow cooker with all the vegetables. It will come out impossibly tender, and healthy as well.

Click here for the full recipe.

