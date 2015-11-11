10 Protein-rich Slow Cooker Recipes

There’s nothing like coming home to a hot, home-cooked meal after a hard day at work or a long gym session. However, when you are constantly on the move it's hard to find the time to cook. The solution: slow cookers.

Toss a few ingredients into your slow cooker in the morning, and by the time you get home from another day of kicking ass, you'll have a delicious meal waiting for you. These recipes are perfect for a family dinner or meal prep for the week. Best of all, they're both hearty and healthy. Even if you think you're a terrible cook or you don't have time to cook for yourself, give one of these 10 recipes a shot. We guarantee they're easy enough for the most clueless chefs and prep takes as long as it would to pick up takeout. Plus they're packed with essential nutrients and big flavor.