Nutrition

The 6 Best Breakfast Recipes for Athletes

Fire up your metabolism and start your day off right with these morning meals.

Moya McAllister
The best way to begin your morning? A healthy breakfast will give you the energy you need to conquer your workouts, your workday, and whatever else you’re facing. “Breakfast provides your body with the nutrients it needs to be productive while giving your metabolism an early boost,” notes Gavan Murphy, owner of The Healthy Irishman Events in Los Angeles, who designed the recipes on these pages. Foods high in protein, healthy fats, and slow-digesting carbs create an ideal balance to fire you up without a midday crash.

Some of these recipes are for when you’re in a hurry; others are perfect for a leisurely brunch. And all are ideal for active women looking to start their days right.

1. Sweet Potato & Onion Tart

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp oregano, chopped (fresh or dried)
  • Pinch salt
  • Pinch pepper
  • Olive oil spray
  • 2 yams, cut diagonally into 1⁄4-inch thick slices
  • 2 white sweet potatoes, cut diagonally into 1⁄4-inch slices
  • 7 egg whites
  • 1 whole egg

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium-low heat. Add onion and cover pan. Cook to soften, stirring every minute or so. After 5 minutes, remove the lid and add oregano. Continue caramelizing the onion for another 5 minutes, seasoning with salt and pepper. Once the onions are browned and look translucent, set aside and let cool. 
  2. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 9" tart pan (preferably with a removable bottom) liberally with olive oil spray. Place a layer of yams on the bottom of the pan, overlapping them so the entire base is covered. Sprinkle some of the onions on top; season with salt and pepper. Then create a layer of white sweet potatoes, followed by onions. Continue to build tart, alternating layers of yams and white sweet potatoes, followed by the onions, until you’ve filled the pan; season each layer of potato with salt and pepper.
  3. Place tart pan on an oven tray covered with aluminum foil. Beat eggs together in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper. Slowly pour egg mixture on top, tapping tart pan so the egg filters down to the bottom. (Some egg may come out the bottom.) Bake 1 hour, or until a knife pierces easily through potatoes. Let cool and serve.

Per serving: Calories: 255; fat: 8g; saturated fat: 1g; carbs: 35g; fiber: 5g; protein: 11.5g

Dietary fact: Sweet potatoes provide twice your daily allotment of vitamin A and a third of vitamin C.

2. Breakfast Burrito with Avocado-Black Bean Salsa

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

Burrito:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1⁄2 red pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 egg whites, beaten
  • 1⁄4 cup zucchini, diced
  • 1⁄4 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 1⁄4 cup low-fat cheddar cheese
  • 2 low-carb whole-grain tortillas

Salsa:

  • 1⁄2 avocado, diced
  • 1⁄4 cup low-sodium canned black beans, drained
  • 1 ripe tomato, diced
  • 1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tbsp lime juice

Directions

  1. In olive oil, sauté onion and pepper over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until soft.
  2. Add in egg whites, zucchini, chicken, and salt and pepper; stir until scrambled. Fold in cheese.
  3. Heat tortillas in microwave for 20 seconds to soften.
  4. Place egg mixture inside each tortilla; fold.
  5. Add all salsa ingredients in bowl. Mix together. Taste and season with salt, pepper, and more lime juice if you prefer.
  6. Top burritos with salsa.

Per serving: Calories: 395; fat: 23g; saturated fat: 4g; carbs: 20g; fiber: 11g; protein: 17g

Dietary fact: In addition to their own healthy profile, avocados help you better absorb nutrients from other foods.


3. Greek Yogurt Parfait with Granola
Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

Granola:

  • 2 cups oats, such as Quaker Old Fashioned
  • 1⁄2 cup honey
  • 1⁄2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 oz slivered almonds
  • 1 oz unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 oz flaxseeds

Yogurt parfait:

Makes: 1 serving

  • 1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1⁄2 cup berries

Directions

  1. Preheat oven 350°F. Mix oats, honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and almonds together and spread evenly on parchment paper–lined oven tray. Bake until golden, stirring every 5-6 minutes to make sure mixture toasts evenly.
  2. Pour oat mixture into a bowl, adding coconut and flaxseeds. Let fully cool; store in airtight container.
  3. To assemble parfait, spoon yogurt into a bowl and top with 1⁄4 cup granola. Serve with fresh berries and mint as garnish.

Per serving: Calories: 535; fat: 12g; saturated fat: 3g; carbs: 82g; fiber: 8g; protein: 32g

Tip: Store the extra granola in an airtight container for a crunchy breakfast or snack topping.

4. Spinach & Tomato Crepes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 tbsp olive oil, divided
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of pepper
  • 6 oz cherry tomatoes
  • 2 egg whites
  • 2 whole eggs
  • Olive oil spray
  • 1 oz goat cheese

Directions

  1. Sauté baby spinach in 1 tbsp olive oil on medium heat for about 1 minute, or until wilted. Season with salt and pepper; place on plate.
  2. In the same pan, sauté cherry tomatoes in 1 tbsp olive oil for 3–4 minutes to soften; place on plate next to spinach.
  3. Whisk eggs together and season with salt and pepper. Preheat non-stick omelet pan on medium-low heat for 30 seconds; spray preheated pan liberally with olive oil spray.
  4. Ladle just enough egg mixture to coat the bottom of the pan. Using the handle, swirl eggs in the pan to form a thin crepe. Cook for 30-40 seconds. Use a heat-resistant spatula around the outside of the crepe as it cooks to loosen. Then use the spatula to gently lift the crepe up and flip over.
  5. Immediately remove pan from heat and add some of the sautéed spinach, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese to the center of the crepe. Roll one side of the crepe over the filling, then roll the entire crepe onto a plate. Cook second crepe using the remaining eggs and add spinach, tomatoes, and cheese to the center once the crepe has formed.

Per serving: Calories: 287; fat: 21.5g; saturated fat: 5g; carbs: 6g; fiber: 2.5g; protein: 15g

5. Quinoa Porridge

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1⁄2 cup quinoa, dry
  • 1 cup unsweetened, plain almond milk
  • 1⁄2 tsp vanilla or almond extract
  • 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp ground flax meal
  • 1⁄2 cup fresh fruit
  • Slivered almonds (optional)

Directions

  1. Prepare quinoa per instructions on package, but replace half the water required with unsweetened plain almond milk; add vanilla or almond extract to cooking liquid for additional flavor.
  2. Drizzle honey or maple syrup on top of quinoa and sprinkle ground flax meal and fresh fruit on top, plus optional almonds.

Per serving (without almonds): Calories: 498; fat: 13g; saturated fat: 0.5g; carbs: 81g; fiber: 12.5g; protein: 16.5g

Dietary fact: Use any fresh fruit combination to naturally sweeten this hearty breakfast.

6. Frittata Muffins

Makes: 8 muffins (2 muffins per serving)

Ingredients

  • 7 egg whites
  • 1 whole egg
  • 1 cup zucchini, grated
  • 1 cup yellow squash, grated
  • 1⁄2 cup sweet potato, grated
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of pepper
  • Olive oil spray

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl add eggs and whip for 30 seconds. Fold in remaining ingredients through pepper.
  2. Coat a muffin tin with olive oil spray. Fill each cup 3⁄4 full, whipping mixture before pouring into each cup to ensure vegetables are evenly distributed.
  3. Place muffin tin into oven and cook for 30 minutes, or until muffins are firm to touch. Let sit for 10 minutes, then use the back of a knife to carefully pop out each muffin.

Per serving: Calories: 81; fat: 1g; saturated fat: .5g; carbs: 7.5g; fiber: 1.5g; protein: 10g

