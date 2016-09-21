The 6 Best Breakfast Recipes for Athletes

The best way to begin your morning? A healthy breakfast will give you the energy you need to conquer your workouts, your workday, and whatever else you’re facing. “Breakfast provides your body with the nutrients it needs to be productive while giving your metabolism an early boost,” notes Gavan Murphy, owner of The Healthy Irishman Events in Los Angeles, who designed the recipes on these pages. Foods high in protein, healthy fats, and slow-digesting carbs create an ideal balance to fire you up without a midday crash.

Some of these recipes are for when you’re in a hurry; others are perfect for a leisurely brunch. And all are ideal for active women looking to start their days right.