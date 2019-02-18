Nikola Ilic / EyeEm / Getty

Nutrition

7 Keto Diet Rules to Follow for Fat Loss

With so much information on the keto diet floating around the internet, we break down how you can make the most out of the keto diet.

by
Nikola Ilic / EyeEm / Getty

By now, you've surely heard of (or seen your friends post about) the ketogenic diet, aka the keto diet. The keto diet employs a low-carb, moderate-protein, and high-fat nutrition strategy to force your body to burn fat for fuel. This process is called ketosis, hence the diet's name. It's has been making a huge splash over social media for its weight loss results and the promise of keeping followers feeling full and satisfied.

With all the mythos surrounding the keto diet online at the moment, we asked Kristin Mancinelli, R.D. and author of The Ketogenic Diet, for her best tips and tricks to make the most of (and lose the most weight on) the keto diet.

Before you start your keto journey, here are seven things you should know. Another thing to consider is giving yourself around two weeks after starting the keto diet before beginning a new workout. Many new keto dieters experience “the keto flu” where you body feels lethargic while adapting to the new diet. Don’t worry, this keto flu won’t last too long, and by the time your body is fully fired up on fat, you’ll be able to take on new workout challenges with ease.

1 of 7
OatmealStories / Getty
Don't Be Afraid of Fat

Contrary to what you’ve heard over the years, eating fat will not give you heart disease  or make you overweight, insists Mancinelli. “Fat is the foundation of the keto diet.” To make sure you’re getting enough, cover your protein portions like fish or chicken or your nonstarchy vegetables with a rich, creamy sauce, or drizzle olive oil over whatever’s on your plate. And pick foods that are already naturally rich in fat—such as dark meat with skin (instead of white meat) or fatty fish like tuna or salmon.

2 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
Count Your Carbs

You may not be aware of how many carbs are in each food, so read labels (and if a food doesn’t have a label, look it up). You can also calculate net carbs, which is the total amount of carbohydrates in a food minus the amount of fiber it contains. Aim to keep your carb intake below 25 to 50 grams per day (100 to 200 calories).

3 of 7
Maskot / Getty
Avoid Temptation

Especially in the early stages, pack up those carb-heavy choices and get them out of your house so they’re not a distraction.

4 of 7
robert reader / Getty
Get in Your Salt

During ketosis, the kidneys excrete more sodium, which means you can start to feel ill if you’re not taking in enough of the mineral, notes Mancinelli. “Add salt to food, drink high-quality broth, and take a multivitamin that also includes potassium and magnesium to keep your electrolytes in check.”

5 of 7
Cavan Images / Getty
Take a Fiber Supplement

“People do often get constipated on this diet because fiber levels are lower,” Mancinelli says. Drinking water can also help.

6 of 7
The Good Brigade / Getty
Drink Plenty of Water

Ketogenic diets promote water loss, so make sure you are getting enough by keeping a water bottle handy that you can sip from all day long.

7 of 7
Science Photo Library / Getty
Eat Only When You're Hungry

“Try not to get attached to the notion of breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Mancinelli says. Keto reduces your appetite and helps get rid of cravings, so just be aware of how you feel around mealtimes and eat only until you are satisfied.

Topics:
Comments