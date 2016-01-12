7 Tips For Weighing Yourself

1. Log Your Weights

Being consistent with weighing yourself is important, especially when you’re trying to lose weight or maintain your current weight. Studies show that regular weigh-ins make you more aware of where you currently stand and how you’re progressing. Self-monitoring also helps to prevent your diet falling to the wayside. However, what defines “regularly” is still up for debate—some believe it’s important to weigh yourself daily to stay on track, whereas others think once every few days will suffice, and that weighing yourself too often can lead to scale obsession. The most recent research suggests that weighing yourself daily leads to improved weight loss and weight control, but many people still find success with weigh-ins once every few days. It comes down to personal preference—if you find that daily weigh-ins are leading to negative emotions and an unhealthy scale obsession, space them out to once every few days.