The 5 Best Thigh Exercises to Do at Home

Try these leg exercises in your living room to sculpt and shape your thighs.
by Sara Jane
Many women long for tight, toned and strong thighs that look great in shorts and feel just right in a sexy pair of jeans. For those who feel you have to go to the gym to get a great leg workout, this at-home leg sculpting workout may leave you feeling strong (and sore!) tomorrow but it will help reshape your lower body.
1. Split Squat
Position yourself into a staggered stance with the rear foot elevated and front foot forward. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, letting them hang at the sides. This will be your starting position. Begin by descending, flexing your knee and hip to lower your body down. Maintain good posture throughout the movement. Keep the front knee in line with the foot as you perform the exercise. At the bottom of the movement, drive through the heel to extend the knee and hip to return to the starting position.
2. Sumo Squat
Begin with your feet wider than shoulders width apart, toes pointed out and knees over the toes (think of a sumo wrestling stance). Keep your back straight, chest out and abs tight throughout the movement. Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Focus on sitting down rather than bending your legs to avoid straining the knees. Keep your weight on your heels throughout the exercise while maintaining a straight posture. Push off with your heels at the bottom of your move, squeezing your glutes and inner thighs until you are back in the starting position.
3. Wall Sit
Stand in front of a wall (about 2 feet in front of it) and lean against it. Slide down until your knees are at about 90-degree angles and hold, keeping the abs contracted. Shoot for a 30 second hold.
4. Single Leg Squat
Standing with your feet together and arms by your sides, shift your weight onto your right foot. Rest the toe of your left foot next to your right foot for balance. Keeping your back straight, bend at your hips and knees, and slowly sit back onto your right leg, raising your arms straight in front of you as you lower (hold onto the back of a chair for balance, if you need to). Stop when your thighs are almost parallel to the floor, and hold for a second. Then press into your right foot through the heel and stand back up.
5. Reverse Lunge
Stand upright with your feet together, Take a big step backward with your right leg. Bend both your knees until your right knee (the one at the back) is almost touching the floor. Push off from your right leg and return to the standing position. (This is counted as one repetition.)
The Ultimate Quad-toning Workout
This at-home thigh workout is high intensity. It's deigned to elevate your heart rate into what’s called the fat-burning zone. Be sure to warm up for 5 minutes before. Repeat this circuit two times.