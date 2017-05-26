8 Unique Exercises for a Total-Body Workout

Dial up your strength with a loaded mix of never-before-seen moves. This routine makes use of a tire, sledgehammer, kettlebell, and top-loaded barbell to hit your shoulders, bis, tris, core, legs, and more. IFBB figure pro Jelena Abbou takes it to the limit to sculpt beautiful definition all over.

"Working out is a practice that never ends—I'm always fine-tuning my diet and exercise program," says Abbou.