Per Bernal

Workouts

Jessie Graff's Favorite Foundational Moves

You don’t have to scale walls or swing like a human trapeze to feel invincible. Just steal some of Jessie Graff’s favorite foundation training moves to garner your own superhuman powers.

by
Per Bernal
View Gallery (11)

The biggest secret behind Jessie Graff’s amazing, gravity-defying moves? She loves to train—and has a ton of fun doing so.

Even when she’s pushing past boundaries that most of us could only imagine achieving, Graff says she just wants to enjoy herself. “I try not to place any limits on what I do,” she notes. That said, Graff is also very good at listening to her body, so if any of her exercises feel uncomfortable, ease up. (We’ve provided modications for nearly every move here.)

Her routines vary with the day, but here’s a sampling of her favorite training moves that help keep her in top form for whatever insane challenge she takes on.

Jessie Graff's Favorite Foundational Moves
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 11
close
1 of 11
Per Bernal
Classic Pullup

STRENGTHENS: back, shoulders, arms, core

  • Hang from a pullup bar with hands slightly wider than shoulder-distance apart, ankles crossed.
  • Pull chin past the bar, bringing elbows down toward floor; keep core tight.
  • Lower yourself down until arms are fully extended and repeat. Do as many reps as you can.

Make it easier: assisted pullup

  • Loop a resistance band around top of bar. (The thicker the band, the more assistance you’ll get.)
  • Stand on a platform or a bench and place one knee inside the loop, then shift forward so your opposite leg hangs toward floor.
  • Pull chest up to bar and lower to start.
2 of 11
Per Bernal
Wide Grip Pullup

EMPHASIZES: shoulders

  • Place hands much wider than shoulder-width apart on the bar.
  • As you lift up, bring elbows out to sides.

*Follow the assisted pullup variation to make this move easier.

3 of 11
Per Bernal
Narrow Grip Pullup

EMPHASIZES: biceps

  • Place your hands on the bar in line with shoulders.
  • As you lift up, upper arms come behind you.

*Follow the assisted pullup variation to make this move easier.

4 of 11
Per Bernal
One-Arm Lock-Off

Increases the challenge, especially for arms.

  • Pull up with both arms.
  • Lift one arm off the bar, holding it parallel to floor; at the same time, lift both legs to hip height, keeping them extended.

As you spend more time hanging from a bar, you’ll eventually be able to nail the one-arm lock-off.

5 of 11
Per Bernal
Max-Out Box Jump

Builds explosive strength in glutes, quads, calves.

  • Stand in front of a plyo box. (Choose the height that best matches your fitness level.)
  • Jump up onto the box, landing on both feet.
  • Stand up on box, then step down from the box to protect your joints.
  • Reset and then jump back up. Keep going until you can’t do any more reps with good form.

Make it easier:

  • Jump onto a very low platform or do jumping squats.
6 of 11
Per Bernal
Standing Ball Balance

STRENGTHENS: core; improves balance

LEVEL 1: BALL STRADDLE

  • Sit on ball with knees out to sides.
  • Keeping your core tight, lift arms out to sides; hold here as long as you can.

LEVEL 2: KNEELING

  • Stand with the ball in front of shins; place hands on ball about shoulder-width apart.
  • Slowly roll forward onto ball with your knees, keeping hands in place until you are balanced and able to rise up, then lift arms forward or out to sides, holding as long as you can.

LEVEL 3: STANDING

  • From kneeling position, carefully place one foot and then the other on ball.
  • Keep arms out to sides to assist with balance. Stand up and hold as long as you can.

LEVEL 4: BALL SQUAT

  • From standing position, with arms forward, squat down until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  • Hold for a second, then stand back up.

LEVEL 5: GOOD MORNING TWIST

  • From standing position, hinge forward from hips, lowering bottom arm to outside of ball while raising top arm toward ceiling.
  • Return to standing and switch sides.
  • Repeat as many times as you can with good form.
7 of 11
Per Bernal
T-raise

IMPROVES: stability and balance

  • Hinge forward from hips and lift left leg behind you parallel to floor while bringing arms directly out to sides.
  • Keep hips square to floor and head in line with spine.
  • Lower right hand toward floor and raise left arm toward ceiling to form a T. Keep left leg off the floor.
  • Rotate torso to opposite direction, bringing left arm toward floor and right arm toward ceiling. Do 7 to 10 reps; switch sides and repeat.

Make it easier: 

  • Touch elevated foot to floor between reps.
8 of 11
Per Bernal
Elevated Skater

Builds explosive strength in glutes, quads, outer thighs; improves balance.

  • Stand a few feet away from right side of a low box or riser.
  • Bend your knees slightly, shifting weight to right leg, then push off left leg to jump to left side.
  • Land with left foot on top of box or riser, knee slightly bent; use both arms for momentum.
  • Push off left foot to explosively jump back to start, landing softly on left leg. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps, then turn around and repeat, leading with opposite leg.

Make it easier: 

  • Do regular skaters on floor, alternating sides.
9 of 11
Per Bernal
Handstand Shoulder Tap

STRENGTHENS: shoulders, back, arms, core

  • Get into a handstand position, bringing hands to floor in line with shoulders and kicking up with your dominant leg until both legs are lifted up and extended.
  • Quickly lift one hand off the floor, touching same side shoulder.
  • Repeat on opposite side. You can also try tapping same-side hip with each hand. Do as many reps as you can.

Make it easier: 

  • Kick your feet up a wall to get into handstand position.
10 of 11
Per Bernal
Slow Kick

STRENGTHENS: core and glutes; improves stability

  • Stand a few feet away from the left side of stacked plyo boxes or a wall.
  • Lifting left leg, lean into the boxes or wall with right arm, elbow pointing to floor and torso parallel to floor. Bend left knee toward body.
  • Slowly extend left leg, kicking heel toward ceiling; continue to lean into boxes or wall while gazing up at left foot.
  • Lower back to start and repeat for 10 to 12 reps; switch sides.
11 of 11
Per Bernal
Band-Assisted Handstand Pushup

STRENGTHENS: shoulders, chest, arms, core

  • Loop a long resistance band around a pullup bar or other secure overhead fixture.
  • Place two stacks of weight plates or low platforms on floor under the band, about shoulder-distance apart. Step inside the loop of the band just below hips and carefully lift your legs off floor, bringing palms down on top of plates or platform.
  • Bend elbows toward ceiling, lowering head to floor; allow your body to be supported by the band.
  • Straighten arms, pushing through hands and keeping top of head facing floor and knees bent.
  • Lower head toward floor, bending elbows forward. Do as many reps as you can with good form.

Make it easier: 

  • Do a pike pushup with feet resting on a box, body forming an inverted L.
Topics:
Comments