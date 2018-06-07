Per Bernal
Workouts
Jessie Graff's Favorite Foundational Moves
You don’t have to scale walls or swing like a human trapeze to feel invincible. Just steal some of Jessie Graff’s favorite foundation training moves to garner your own superhuman powers.
The biggest secret behind Jessie Graff’s amazing, gravity-defying moves? She loves to train—and has a ton of fun doing so.
Even when she’s pushing past boundaries that most of us could only imagine achieving, Graff says she just wants to enjoy herself. “I try not to place any limits on what I do,” she notes. That said, Graff is also very good at listening to her body, so if any of her exercises feel uncomfortable, ease up. (We’ve provided modications for nearly every move here.)
Her routines vary with the day, but here’s a sampling of her favorite training moves that help keep her in top form for whatever insane challenge she takes on.
1 of 11
Per Bernal
2 of 11
Per Bernal
3 of 11
Per Bernal
4 of 11
Per Bernal
5 of 11
Per Bernal
6 of 11
Per Bernal
7 of 11
Per Bernal
8 of 11
Per Bernal
9 of 11
Per Bernal
10 of 11
Per Bernal
11 of 11
Per Bernal