Jessie Graff's Favorite Foundational Moves

The biggest secret behind Jessie Graff’s amazing, gravity-defying moves? She loves to train—and has a ton of fun doing so.

Even when she’s pushing past boundaries that most of us could only imagine achieving, Graff says she just wants to enjoy herself. “I try not to place any limits on what I do,” she notes. That said, Graff is also very good at listening to her body, so if any of her exercises feel uncomfortable, ease up. (We’ve provided modications for nearly every move here.)

Her routines vary with the day, but here’s a sampling of her favorite training moves that help keep her in top form for whatever insane challenge she takes on.