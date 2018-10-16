5 Ways to Avoid Getting Fat While Bulking

Tip #3 – Strategize Cheat Meals

Like we mentioned, there’s nothing wrong with the occasional cheat meal when the primary goal is gaining muscle mass. However, if timed correctly not only will junk foods do less damage, but can actually help with hypertrophy. Two times a day, our physiology is set up to best handle a heightened intake of calories, especially from carbohydrates—first thing in the morning and right after a weight training workout. This is because insulin sensitivity is optimal after a long fast (after a night’s sleep) and when glycogen has been forcefully pulled from muscles (post training), which helps partition extra calories toward muscle cells and away from fat cells.

So, if you’re craving Dunkin’ Donuts, mix a protein shake and head over there after you push out your last rep.