8 Tips to Improve Your Pre-Workout Meal

You're about to hit the gym and you have a big day ahead, so what do you eat? Most of us are mostly concerned with the post-workout window of opportunity and we forget about pre-workout nutrition. Your pre-workout meal is just as important as your post-workout meal because you need to make sure you fuel your body with the energy-boosting calories it needs before you start training. Training fasted is not optimal for muscle gains. Without adequate fuel, your workouts will not be as productive or intense as they should be.

Here are eight tips to help improve your pre-workout meal and, ultimately, your workouts.