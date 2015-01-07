Juhari Muhade / Getty

8 Tips to Improve Your Pre-Workout Meal

Get the fuel you need to maximize your training performance and results.

You're about to hit the gym and you have a big day ahead, so what do you eat? Most of us are mostly concerned with the post-workout window of opportunity and we forget about pre-workout nutrition. Your pre-workout meal is just as important as your post-workout meal because you need to make sure you fuel your body with the energy-boosting calories it needs before you start training. Training fasted is not optimal for muscle gains. Without adequate fuel, your workouts will not be as productive or intense as they should be.

Here are eight tips to help improve your pre-workout meal and, ultimately, your workouts.

1. Have a Meal 30 to 90 Minutes Before Your Workout

Make sure you're eating a meal 30-90 minutes before a workout session. This meal will serve as much needed fuel for your body during your workout. In addition, your body will spare your muscle during your workout. Depending on your stomach sensitivity, you can eat closer or farther away from your workout. You do not want to go to the gym feeling full and bloated. If you have a larger meal, wait the full 90 minutes. If eating just a small snack, you should be good within 30 minutes.

2. Keep Your Fat Intake Low

Your pre-workout meal should be relatively low in fat (under 15g). Fat is a macronutrient that slows down digestion, which is the total opposite of what you're trying to achieve pre-workout. You want those nutrients to get into bloodstream as fast as possible.

3. Keep Your Fiber Intake Low
Fiber is extremely important to consume on a daily basis, however it is not ideal pre-workout because like fat, fiber slows down digestion. Slower digestion is counter-productive for getting those vital nutrients to our muscles.

4. Try to Get 30 Grams of Protein

30 grams of protein will provide your system with all the essential amino acids needed for muscle rebuilding and repair. If you provide your body with these building blocks prior to your workout you will be saving your muscles from breakdown.

Muscles get broken down into amino acids, and if you already have amino acids floating around in your blood stream, your body will be tricked into thinking that muscle was already broke down. This little trick can save you lots of gains.

5. Choose Fast-Digesting Carbs

You want to aim for carb sources that do not take too long to digest. Something like white rice, potatoes, white bread, fruits, juices and dextrose would be ideal. These fast acting carbs will help to push the protein that you have eaten into your system much faster. In addition to that, these carbs will help give your muscles the energy they need for your workout.

Your muscles primary source of fuel is glycogen. Glycogen is a stored form of carbohydrates. We generally store glycogen in our muscles cells and our liver. Consuming carbs pre-workout will ensure your muscles have enough fuel.

6. Go Lighter (Especially if You Have a Sensitive Stomach)

If your stomach is extremely sensitive and you get queazy when working out you should have a smaller, lighter meal. One scoop of protein with a banana would be a great example. This smaller meal will still provide your body with the nutrients it needs without making you feel sick during your workout.

7. Take a Probiotic

Probiotics can be a very useful supplement to take before a workout as they will help your body digest your meal. Proper digestion is important to ensure your body is utilizing the raw materials you're feeding it.

8. Use ALA

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is a antioxidant that improves insulin sensitivity. ALA will help shuttle the nutrients you gave your body directly into your muscle cells. You should use 100-300mg of ALA with your pre workout meal.

Pre workout nutrition sets the stage for recovery and growth. Make sure you take your pre workout nutrition just as serious as you would your post workout nutrition.

