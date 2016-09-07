Tracey Media / Getty

25 Healthy Egg Recipes for Lasting Energy

Keep breakfast going all day long without all the syrup and pancakes—these egg recipes are highly nutritious and delicious.

Eggs are considered the "perfect protein" because they contain all the essential amino acids in the amounts your body needs. With six grams a pop, they'll definitely contribute towards your muscle-building goals while also providing you with healthy fats and other nutrients like vitamin D, riboflavin, and vitamin B12.

In fact, previous dietary guidelines were harsh on eggs, but the latest ones say they're back on the menu. (Although the FDA isn't suggesting you go hog wild and eat the whole carton.)

Now, it’s time to get out of the habit of tossing the golden yolk. Besides being a nice source of protein, the yolk contains heart-healthy fat, including omega-3 fatty acids. The yolk also contains lutein, along with choline and selenium. Lutein helps maintain the skin’s elasticity and hydration, plus it’s been shown to help prevent plaque build-up in your arteries. If you’re worried about saturated fat, check out the numbers. With about 1.6 grams of saturated fat per large egg, that’s 8 percent of the recommended daily maximum. In short, no worries—eat up.

Shakshuka With Tahini Yogurt

This one pot Middle Eastern delight combines eggs with tomato, vegetables, and herbs. If you’re up for the challenge, add a touch of harissa, a Tunisian hot chili pepper paste. Hot peppers contain a compound call capsaicin, shown to slightly increase your metabolism several hours after eating.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 35 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 teaspoons harissa (less if you don't like it spicy)
  • 2 teaspoons tomato paste
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 4-6 cloves garlic, depending on your preference
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 (14-oz) can whole peeled tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4-6 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Instructions:

  1. Add the oil to a large oven proof pan over medium heat. Add the harissa, tomato paste, onion, peppers and garlic and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the peppers and onions have softened.
  2. Add the cumin, thyme and tomatoes by crushing each tomato gently with your hands before adding to the pan. Stir, then simmer for 10 minutes or until the tomato sauce has thickened. Season to taste.
  3. Using a spoon, make 4 indents in the tomato sauce and gently break an egg into each one. Continue simmering for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.
  4. While the eggs are cooking, mix the yogurt, tahini and lemon juice together.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat, pour the tahini yogurt over top, garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 347
Total Fat: 24 grams
Saturated Fat: 4 grams
Protein: 18 grams
Carbohydrates: 18 grams
Sugar: 8 grams
Fiber: 4 grams
Cholesterol: 282 milligrams
Sodium: 443 milligrams

Egg Wraps

Instead of tortillas, use eggs to create high protein wraps. Fill with turkey, avocado, low fat cheese, hummus, or vegetables. It’s a quick and easy way to get a boost of BCAAs (branch chain amino acids) to build muscles.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1
Start to Finish: 4 minutes
Prep: 2 minutes
Cook: 2 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 Egg
  • Optional seasonings: salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne pepper, basil, oregano

Instructions:

  1. Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a bowl, crack one egg and mix well with a fork.
  3. Pour into a hot pan and tilt pan to spread egg into a large circle on the bottom of the pan.
  4. Let cook 30 seconds. (Sprinkle with seasonings if desired)
  5. Carefully flip with a large spatula and let cook another 30 seconds.
  6. Remove from pan and repeat with as many eggs as desired.
  7. Let egg wraps cool slightly (or fully), top as desired with fillings, roll and serve warm or cold.


Nutrition Information (per egg wrap)

Calories: 72
Total Fat: 5 grams
Saturated Fat: 2 grams
Protein: 6 grams
Carbohydrates: 0 grams
Sugar: 0 grams
Fiber: 0 grams
Cholesterol:  186 milligrams
Sodium: 71 milligrams

Mediterranean Style Egg and Cheese

The roasted tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant which has been shown to help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (vision loss as you age).

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 58 minutes
Prep: 18 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Rosemary Garlic Roasted Tomatoes (serves 4)

  • 1 pound plum tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ tablespoon chopped rosemary
  • ⅛ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

For Sandwich

  • ¾ recipe Rosemary Garlic Roasted Tomatoes (above)
  • 1 avocado
  • ½ tablespoon lime juice
  • 8 ounce package halloumi cheese, cut into 8 slices
  • ½ teaspoon olive oil
  • 8 pasteurized eggs (I like Davidson's Safest Choice)
  • 8 slices whole grain sourdough bread
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Microgreens for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

For the Rosemary Garlic Roasted Tomatoes:

  1. Preheat oven to roast at 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and set aside.
  2. In a large enough bowl, toss the sliced tomatoes with olive oil. Make sure each tomato slice is coated
  3. Spread the sliced tomatoes in one layer on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each tomato with some garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Roast on the top shelf of the oven for 15-20 minutes, making sure the tomatoes are cooking evenly.

For the egg and cheese sandwich:

  1. While tomatoes are cooking, in a medium bowl, mash together avocado, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Set aside.
  2. Heat a nonstick frying pan (or a grill pan) over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to coat the pan. 
  3. Place 2-3 slices of halloumi in the pan and cook for one minute. Turn and cook for another 2-3 minutes until the cheese has softened and browned. The cheese should not melt. (I recommend turning on your vent when doing this step.) Remove from pan and continue with the remaining slices of cheese. Set aside.
  4. Poach eggs: Fill a medium saucepan with a shallow layer of water and bring to a simmer. Crack egg into a small dish (I like to cook them one or two at a time). When the water comes to a simmer, gently tip the dish into the water so the egg can slide out. Gently simmer the egg for about 3-4 minutes until the egg white is firm but the yolk is still runny. Use a slotted spoon to remove poached egg to a plate and repeat with the remaining eggs.
  5. While the eggs are poaching, toast bread to desired crispness.
  6. Spread 2 teaspoons mashed avocado on each slice of toasted bread. Top with 2 slices of pan-fried/grilled halloumi cheese. Place 2-3 roasted tomatoes on the cheese and top with 2 poached eggs. Season with a pinch of Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, and microgreens if desired. Serve with a side salad.

Nutrition Information (per 2 slices bread, without microgreens)

Calories: 616
Total Fat: 38 grams
Saturated Fat: 16 grams
Protein: 33 grams
Carbohydrates: 37 grams
Sugar: 6 grams
Fiber: 7 grams
Cholesterol: 417 milligrams
Sodium: 904 milligrams

Curried Egg Salad

Prepare the egg salad the night or two before and you have a breakfast that’s ready in under 5 minutes. You can even make a quick sandwich or wrap to take to work, which contains all the goodness that eggs have to offer. 

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 10 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 hard cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
  • 2-3 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1½ teaspoons madras curry powder
  • ½ teaspoons salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions:

  1. In a medium saucepan place eggs in a medium sauce pan. Add water to cover eggs by an inch. Heat over medium-high until eater begins to boil. Cover pan with lid. Remove from heat and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Pour out hot water and cool eggs by running cold water over. When eggs are cool enough to handle, peel.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, curry powder, salt, pepper and cayenne. Gently mix in eggs.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 154
Total Fat: 11 grams
Saturated Fat: 3 grams
Protein: 11 grams
Carbohydrates: 2 grams
Sugar: 1 gram
Fiber: 0 grams
Cholesterol: 283 milligrams
Sodium: 816 milligrams

Caramelized Onion, Sweet Potato, and Goat Cheese Frittata

Frittatas take a little more time to prepare, but it’s definitely worth it! This recipe contains love-handle-reducing sweet potatoes and leafy greens packed with the antioxidant beta-carotene. 

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 8
Start to Finish: 55 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sweet potato, peeled and cubed
  • 2 cups greens of your choice (arugula, kale, spinach)
  • 1-2 onions, sliced into half moons
  • 8 eggs
  • 1/2 cup goat cheese, crumbled
  • Dash of salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Using a basket steamer steam sweet potato until tender. 
  2. Meanwhile, place a large pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, throw in onions and a dash of salt. Toss them around until browned, adding a few splashes of water if they start to stick to the pan. 
  3. Place the cooked sweet potatoes, onions, and greens in a bowl and rinse out and spray the pan you used for the onions and place over medium heat. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs and add a dash of salt and pepper. Stir in the vegetables and pour into the pan. Top with goat cheese.
  4. Cook until the edges are cooked, and then place in the oven under a low broil. Watch this carefully as every oven is different! Keep in there until the top is cooked, and the cheese is slightly browned. Remove and cut into 8 pieces to enjoy!

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 150
Total Fat: 8 grams
Saturated Fat: 4 grams
Protein: 10 grams
Carbohydrates: 10 grams
Sugar: 3 grams
Fiber: 2 grams
Cholesterol: 193 milligrams
Sodium: 194 milligrams

Egg and Black Bean Quesadilla

This fiesta of egg and black beans provides a whopping 24 grams of protein per serving. Beans also include a healthy dose of fiber, which helps you feel full for longer. Many people don’t get even half the amount of fiber recommended in one day, which is between 38-40 grams. One serving of these quesadillas provides about 35% of the daily amount of fiber.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 30 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook:  15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 (15-oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed 
  • 1/2 cup fresh prepared salsa, divided 
  • 1-2 teaspoons taco seasoning 
  • 8 corn tortillas 
  • 1 cup shredded cheese (like cheddar or pepper jack), divided 
  • 4 eggs 
  • Salt, to taste 
  • Black pepper, to taste 
  • 1 avocado, medium diced

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the black bean filling by adding black beans, 1/4 cup of the salsa, and 2 teaspoons taco seasoning to a small saucepan. Cook 5 minutes, stirring and mashing slightly every minute or so. The beans should be heated through and have thickened just a little bit. 
  2. Make each quesadilla, one at a time, by adding 2 tortillas to a dampened paper towel (re-use for remaining quesadillas) and microwave for 15 seconds to soften. This will make the them more flexible and less likely to tear. 
  3. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium. 
  4. Add one tortilla to the skillet and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of shredded cheese. Then spread 1/4 of the seasoned black beans evenly over the cheese. Top with 2 additional tablespoons of cheese and the second tortilla. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side until cheese has melted. 
  5. Transfer quesadilla to plate and repeat until all four are cooked. 
  6. Using the same non-stick skillet (over medium heat), crack one egg at a time onto the pan. Season with salt and pepper and cook to desired doneness. 
  7. Top each quesadilla with an egg. 
  8. Mix diced avocado with remaining salsa and serve with each egg-topped quesadilla.

Nutrition Information (per 1 quesadilla)

Calories: 477
Total Fat: 24 grams
Saturated Fat: 9 grams
Protein: 24 grams
Carbohydrates: 45 grams
Sugar: 2 grams
Fiber: 13.5 grams
Cholesterol: 238 milligrams
Sodium: 700 milligrams

Mug Omelette

This super easy omelette uses the microwave, which means no pan to scrub clean! If you want to cut down on the yolks, you can always substitute 2 egg whites for one of the whole eggs. Remember, you do want at least 1 whole egg to get all the nutritional benefits that eggs have to offer. 

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1
Start to Finish: 6 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 1 minute

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • Pinch kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 small piece whole grain bread, torn into pieces
  • 1/2 cup chopped kale and asparagus
  • 1 tablespoon shredded cheese

Instructions:

  1. Crack eggs into a microwave-safe mug; season with salt and pepper and scramble with a fork.
  2. Mix in bread and vegetables and microwave on high for 30 seconds. Sprinkle with cheese and microwave for 15 to 30 seconds more until eggs are set.

Nutrition Information (per mug)

Calories: 267
Total Fat: 14 grams
Saturated Fat: 5 grams
Protein: 18 grams
Carbohydrates: 18 grams
Fiber: 2 grams

Poached Egg With Raspberry Hollandaise

This creative spin on hollandaise sauce (sans the butter!) uses a raspberry puree for added flavor and texture. Raspberries are also an excellent source of the antioxidant vitamin C and fiber, along with the anti-inflammatory compound anthocyanins, which has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Skill level: Intermediate
Serves: 2
Start to Finish: 25 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 12 asparagus spears
  • 1/4 avocado, sliced

For the sauce

  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/3 cup plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons of seedless raspberry puree*
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Over a double boiler of simmering water, whisk the egg yolk, yogurt, and raspberry sauce until thick. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a baking pan, drizzle asparagus with olive oil and roast for about 8 minutes, until tender, but still crisp.
  3. Poach both eggs for 2 minutes until whites are cooked and yolks are slightly runny.
  4. Divide the roasted asparagus on 2 plates along with sliced avocado. Top each with poached egg. Spoon over warm raspberry hollandaise. Top with additional raspberry puree if desired.

*Chefs Note: Make the raspberry puree by warming frozen raspberries (over the stove or in the microwave) until they soften, stirring to make a consistent texture, and then pushing the raspberries through a strainer to remove the seeds.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 260
Total Fat: 16 grams
Saturated Fat: 5 grams
Protein: 17 grams
Carbohydrates: 13 grams
Sugar: 16 grams
Fiber: 4 grams
Cholesterol: 485 milligrams
Sodium: 250 milligrams

3-Ingredient Pancakes

One of the three ingredients in these killer pancakes are eggs, of course. The other is banana, which provides fiber and a healthy dose of potassium to keep your muscles contracting properly. Although the total sugar is 17 grams, it’s all natural from the fruit. The FDA just passed the new food label (which goes into effect within the next 2 years), where you would see 0 grams of added sugar in this recipe.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1
Start to Finish: 10 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 large banana
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoon coconut or avocado oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, if desired

Instructions:

  1. Mash banana with a fork in 2 cup measuring cup or medium sized bowl.
  2. Add 2 eggs, oil and mix well until all ingredients are mixed and almost frothy.
  3. Add baking powder if desired.
  4. Heat skillet on medium-high and add about 2-3 tablespoons of batter (use a small ladle or 1/4 cup measuring cup filled a little more than halfway).
  5. The batter should sizzle immediately. Flip each pancake gently after 1 minute and cook for 1 more minute. Remove carefully and enjoy while warm!

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 334
Total Fat: 19 grams
Saturated Fat: 11 grams
Protein: 14 grams
Carbohydrates: 32 grams
Sugar: 17 grams
Fiber: 4 grams
Cholesterol: 372 milligrams
Sodium: 143 milligrams

Swiss Chard Potato Chive Frittata

If you’ve never had the opportunity to cook with Swiss chard, here’s a great recipe to start. If you’re unfamiliar with its superfood status, one cup of cooked Swiss chard contains 35 calories, 4 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of protein. Plus, it has over 7 times the recommended daily amount of vitamin K and over 2 times the recommended daily amount of the antioxidant vitamin A. Not to mention it’s an excellent source of vitamin C, iron, magnesium, potassium, and manganese.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 6
Start to Finish: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook:  1 hour, 30minutes

Ingredients:

  • 5 new potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard, stems removed, and roughly chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 12 eggs
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
  3. Roast in a casserole dish or on a baking sheet for 20-30 minutes, or until tender and crispy. Let cool.
  4. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add Swiss chard and 1/4 cup water and cover for 5 minutes. Remove cover, add garlic, and turn heat down to low and let cook for another 10-20 minutes, or until chard is wilted and water is evaporated. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Let cool.
  5. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs and Greek yogurt until combined. Add chives and mix together. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
  6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  7. In a 10-inch cast iron pan, add roasted potatoes, Swiss chard, and cheese. Pour egg mix over top. Heat on the stovetop over medium heat for 5 minutes.
  8. Transfer to oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until frittata is set. Let cool for 5 minutes or so.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 408
Total Fat: 20 grams
Saturated Fat: 7 grams
Protein: 25 grams
Carbohydrates: 33 grams
Sugar: 4 grams
Fiber: 4 grams
Cholesterol: 393 milligrams
Sodium: 863 milligrams

Asparagus Omelette Pie

Asparagus is delicious veggie brimming with nutrients like folate and thiamin (both important B-vitamins), and it’s also a good source of iron, fiber, vitamin C, and beta-carotene. Asparagus also contains asparagine, a natural plant compound that gives asparagus its diuretic effect, and it’s also the reason some folks get a funky odor in their urine after eating it.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4-6
Start to Finish: 35 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • ¾ cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • ½ tablespoon chopped fresh dill, or ½ teaspoon dried dill
  • A few pinches of pepper
  • 8 ounces asparagus spears (8 to 10 spears) (or use 1 cup cooked, chopped broccoli)
  • 4 green onions
  • 3 teaspoons canola oil, divided

Instructions:

  1. Place the eggs in a large bowl and whisk until well combined. Whisk in ½ cup of the cheese and the dill and pepper. Set aside.
  2. Trim the asparagus spears by breaking off the woody root ends. (Hold the end of each asparagus spear between your thumb and forefinger and gently bend until the tough part snaps off). Wash the asparagus well under cold running water to remove any dirt, dry, and then cut into ½-inch pieces. Cut the white and light green parts of the green onions into ¼-inch rounds.
  3. Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the asparagus and green onions and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. (If using chopped, cooked broccoli instead of asparagus, cook the green onions for just 2 to 3 minutes.) Transfer the cooked vegetables to the egg mixture and whisk again to combine. (If using cooked broccoli instead of asparagus, add it now.)
  4. To make the omelette, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil in the skillet over medium-low heat. Pour the egg and vegetable mixture into the skillet and cover with a large baking sheet or the lid of a pot. Cook until the eggs are almost done, 10 minutes. (Check once or twice to make sure the bottom isn’t browning too quickly; lower the heat as needed.)
  5. Remove the cover (be careful; it may be hot) and sprinkle the remaining ¼-cup cheese evenly over the top. Cover the skillet again and cook until the cheese melts and the eggs are cooked, about 2 more minutes.

Nutrition Information (per 1/5th the pie)

Calories: 170
Total Fat: 13 grams
Saturated Fat: 4 grams
Protein: 14 grams
Carbohydrates: 4 grams
Fiber: 1 gram
Sodium: 250 milligrams

Mediterranean Sweet Potatoes and Poached Eggs

The super foods found in this recipe are endless. Sweet potatoes have been shown to help reduce belly fat, while eggs are brimming with muscle-building protein. There’s also olives with heart-healthy unsaturated fat and feta cheese with calcium and protein. 

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 40 minutes
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook:  20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups sweet potatoes, spiralized or cubed into small pieces
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons green onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 teaspoons kalamata olives, chopped
  • 8 tablespoons low-fat feta cheese, crumbled
  • 4 teaspoons parsley, minced

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 and spray a non-stick cookie sheet with cooking spray.
  2. Spread sweet potatoes out on the cookie sheet. Spray the top of the potatoes with cooking spray and lightly season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes, then gently stir. Roast another 10 minutes until potatoes are softened and lightly browning.
  3. In a medium-sized skillet add 2” of water and add vinegar. Bring the water to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Crack eggs and gently add to the pan. Allow to simmer to the desired doneness. We like the yolk runny, so 5 minutes often works for us.
  4. Place ¼ of the sweet potatoes in a circle in a bowl leaving a place in the middle for the eggs. Place eggs in the middle, then top with remaining ingredients.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 375
Total Fat: 12.9 grams
Saturated Fat: 6 grams
Protein: 17.6 grams
Carbohydrates: 44 grams
Sugar: 2 grams
Fiber: 6.4 grams
Cholesterol: 388 milligrams
Sodium: 349 milligrams

Kale and Cauliflower Crustless Quiche

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 8
Start to Finish: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Prep:  15 minutes
Cook: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped de-stemmed kale
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 cups diced cauliflower
  • 1/2 cup diced ham
  • ⅓ cup grated Cheddar cheese
  • ⅓ cup grated Swiss cheese
  • 6 eggs
  • ⅓ cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. 
  2. Spray a 9-inch (23-cm) pie pan with nonstick spray. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the coconut oil, then add the kale and garlic. Sauté for approximately 5 minutes, then transfer to a mixing bowl. 
  3. Add the cauliflower, ham, and cheeses and stir to combine. 
  4. Pour into the prepared pie pan, spreading evenly. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour over the vegetables in the pie pan, pressing down with a fork to make sure the egg covers everything. 
  5. Bake for 1 hour, or until the eggs are set and the top is golden brown.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 144
Total Fat: 11 grams
Saturated Fat: 6 grams
Protein: 9 grams
Carbohydrates: 3 grams
Sugar: 1 gram
Fiber: 1 gram
Cholesterol: 153 milligrams
Sodium: 462 milligrams

Eggs Piperade

This lighter version of the French dish uses a small amount of EVOO instead of tons of butter. There’s also plenty of vegetables, which means lots of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to add to your healthy eating plan.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 2
Start to Finish: 30 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 white onion, coarsely chopped, (about 1¼ cups)
  • 1 cup mix of red, yellow, and orange bell peppers, coarsely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 3 large plum tomatoes, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • Ground Espelette pepper of hot paprika to taste

Instructions:

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onion, peppers, and garlic and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and sauté until soft, about 3 minutes. Spread mixture evenly in skillet.
  2. Break eggs over vegetable mixture, spacing evenly. Cover skillet and reduce heat to low. Cook for about 5 minutes; yolk will still be soft.
  3. Use a wide spatula and transfer 2 eggs with veggies underneath to each plate. Sprinkle with feta cheese and spoon remaining veggies around egg and season with pepper (or hot paprika). Serve with crusty whole-grain or sourdough bread.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 334
Total Fat: 19.3 grams
Protein: 19.6 grams
Carbohydrates: 23.7 grams
Fiber: 5.1 grams
Sodium: 387 milligrams

5-Minute Omelette Bowl

This is a perfect meal to make with leftover brown rice and whatever vegetables you have in the refrigerator (if you’re out of spinach or looking to use up leftover vegetables). Kale, tomatoes, peppers, and mushrooms can all be used instead of spinach.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1
Start to Finish: 10 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cup spinach
  • ½ cup cooked brown rice
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup egg whites
  • ¼ cup light shredded Mexican cheese
  • Salsa, to taste (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Sauté spinach for about 60 seconds on medium high.
  2. Meanwhile whisk one egg and two egg whites (I used 1/2 cup liquid) in a bowl. Season to taste, then pour the eggs over the spinach and scramble them until eggs are set. 
  3. Once the eggs are done cooking, assemble your bowl. Add cooked rice, top with egg mixture, cheese, and salsa if desired.  

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 370
Total Fat: 9.3 grams
Saturated Fat: 4.4 grams
Protein: 33.5 grams
Carbohydrates: 34.4 grams
Sugar: 1.5 grams
Fiber: 3.3 grams
Cholesterol: 179 milligrams
Sodium: 486 milligrams

Make Ahead Egg and Beef Strata

Eggs and beef can make the perfect breakfast, any time of day. With a whopping 41 grams per serving of protein you can easily meet your muscle-building protein goals in no time. If the strata is too much for one sitting, then cut in half, and wrap and store the other half in the freezer to use at a later date.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 6
Start to Finish: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 2 cups milk
  • 5 large eggs
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 8 cups crustless bread cubes (3/4-inch)
  • 2 cups shredded Asiago or fontina cheese 
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half 
  • Thinly sliced fresh basil

Instructions:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside. Pour off drippings from skillet. 
  2. Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and onion; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Return beef to skillet. Add thyme; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Set aside.
  3. Whisk milk, eggs, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in large bowl until blended.
  4. Spray 2-1/2 to 3-quart shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Layer half of the bread cubes, 1/2 cup of the cheese and half of the beef mixture in dish. Pour half of the egg mixture over the top. Top with remaining bread cubes, 1/2 cup of the cheese and remaining beef and egg mixtures. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Press any dry bread cubes into egg mixture. Cover with aluminum foil; refrigerate 6 hours or as long as overnight. 
  5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake strata, covered, 55 minutes. Remove foil. Bake, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. Let stand 5 minutes. Top with tomatoes and basil, as desired.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 604
Total Fat: 35 grams
Saturated Fat: 14 grams
Protein: 41 grams
Carbohydrates: 30 grams
Fiber: 2.7 grams
Cholesterol: 285 milligrams
Sodium: 1,205 milligrams

Egg, Cheese, and Avocado Sandwich

The latest version of the dietary guidelines stressed the importance of choosing the right type of fat. Avocado contains monounsaturated fat, which takes the body longer to digest (then, let’s say, processed carbs), and helps keep you full and satisfied. They also contain over 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, which is a great way to take in many of the nutrients your body needs in one shot.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1
Start to Finish: 10 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg, fried
  • 1 slice Canadian bacon, fried
  • 1 English muffin, toasted
  • 1 slice pepper Colby-jack cheese
  • 1/4 avocado, mashed
  • 1 slice ripe tomato
  • 1/4 cup leftover caramelized onions, warmed through (optional, but recommended)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pat of butter

Instructions:

  1. Lay an English muffin half on a plate. 
  2. Spread mashed avocado over the muffin - sprinkle with a little salt. 
  3. Add a slice of tomato, then the bacon, slice of cheese and egg. Top with caramelized onions and the remaining muffin half.

Nutrition Information (per sandwich, without caramelized onions)

Calories: 398
Total Fat: 21 grams
Saturated Fat: 7 grams
Protein: 21 grams
Carbohydrates: 32 grams
Sugar: 3 grams
Fiber: 6 grams
Cholesterol: 209 milligrams
Sodium: 984 milligrams

Tomato and Asparagus Quiche

Sometimes you just need a delicious quiche—lightened, of course! Using low fat milk, low fat cheese, and piling on the vegetables and lean meat helps jack up the protein to 18 grams per serving while keeping the calories and saturated fat within reasonable limits.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 6
Start to Finish: 1 hour
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pre-made pie shell, frozen
  • 5 eggs
  • 3/4 cup low fat milk
  • 1 cup low fat shredded cheese
  • 3/4 cup low sodium deli ham or turkey
  • 1/4 cup cooked asparagus, chopped (I microwaved a few spears for a minute or two)
  • 1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Pre-heat the oven according to pie shell package directions.
  2. Prepare the pie shell according to package directions.
  3. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk until well mixed.
  4. Add remaining ingredients and stir until combined.
  5. Pour into pie shell and place on a cookie tray to catch any possible overflow.
  6. Cook for 40-45 minutes or until the pie is set and does not jiggle

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 293
Total Fat: 16 grams
Saturated Fat: 5 grams
Protein: 18 grams
Carbohydrates: 18 grams
Sugar: 3 grams
Fiber: 1 gram
Cholesterol: 175 milligrams
Sodium: 871 milligrams

Spinach, Cheese and Ham Omelette

Omelettes are easy to make and you can fill it with just about any healthy combo of ingredients. In this version, you have lean protein, green vegetables, and dairy to help create a well-balanced dish. Add sliced fruit on the side for a boost of fiber.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1-2
Start to Finish: 10 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs 
  • 2 tablespoons water 
  • 1 teaspoon butter 
  • Salt and pepper 
  • 1/4 cup shredded Italian cheese blend (1 oz.) 
  • 1/4 cup baby spinach 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped ham

Instructions:

  1. Beat eggs and water in small bowl until blended.
  2. Heat butter in 6 to 8-inch nonstick omelette pan or skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Tilt pan to coat bottom. Pour in egg mixture. Mixture should set immediately at edges.
  3. Gently push cooked portions from edges toward the center with inverted turner so that uncooked eggs can reach the hot pan surface. Continue cooking, tilting pan and gently moving cooked portions as needed.
  4. When top surface of eggs is thickened and no visible liquid egg remains, season with salt and pepper. Place cheese on one side of omelette; top with spinach and ham. Fold omelette in half with turner. With a quick flip of the wrist, turn pan and invert or slide omelette onto plate. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 299
Total Fat: 20 grams
Saturated Fat: 9 grams
Carbohydrates: 2 grams
Fiber: 0 grams
Cholesterol: 418 milligrams
Sodium: 642 milligrams

Baked Eggs With Kale and Fresh Herbs

When purchasing eggs, you can find large, extra-large, and even jumbo on store shelves. There is no reason to spend the extra money, large eggs work well in most any recipe (unless otherwise specified).

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 1
Start to Finish: 23 minutes
Prep: 8 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • ½ teaspoon butter or extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 kale leaf, tear bite sized pieces away from the stem
  • ¼ teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 egg

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Rub the inside of a ramekin with butter or oil. Add the kale or any other vegetables you're going to use.
  3. Add a cracked egg, salt and herbs.
  4. Place ramekin into a baking dish and pour hot water to create a bath around the ramekins
  5. Place the pan on the center rack and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the yolk is cooked to your preference.

Nutrition Information (per ramekin)

Calories: 103
Total Fat: 7 grams
Saturated Fat: 3 grams
Protein: 8 grams
Carbohydrates: 3 grams
Sugar: 1 gram
Fiber: 1 gram
Cholesterol: 191 milligrams
Sodium: 377 milligrams

Egg and Potato Hash

Potatoes have a bad reputation, but for really unsubstantiated reasons. Yes, potatoes contain starch, but they also contain a ton of nutrients. One medium potato contains 110 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein, and is a good source of potassium (which helps with water balance and muscle contractions). Potatoes are one of the top sources of potassium, providing more potassium per serving that a banana or orange.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 2
Start to Finish: 27 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 17 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups frozen shredded potatoes
  • ¼ cup red onion
  • ¼ cup diced orange bell pepper
  • 4 baby bella mushrooms, sliced
  • 3 pieces Canadian bacon, diced
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 4 eggs
  • ⅓ cup shredded gouda cheese

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Place potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and bacon on baking sheet and toss with olive oil. Ensure vegetables are evenly spaced out on baking sheet, and place in oven for 15 minutes.
  4. Using a non-stick skillet on stove top, scramble eggs and top with cheese.
  5. Once vegetables have baked, increase oven temperature to broil and broil for 2 minutes, to make hash browns crispy.
  6. Place eggs in two bowls and top with potato hash.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 383
Total Fat: 23 grams
Saturated Fat: 8 grams
Protein: 21 grams
Carbohydrates: 22 grams
Sugar: 4 grams
Fiber: 3 grams
Cholesterol: 393 milligrams
Sodium: 339 milligrams

Farmers' Market Open-Faced Sandwich

Are you curious about the difference between brown and white shelled eggs? Nutritionally, there is no difference. The color of the eggs shell is determined by the earlobe color of the chicken (so strange, right?). White ear lobed chicken lay white eggs, while red ear lobed chicken lay brown eggs.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 2
Start to Finish: 20 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

For the vinaigrette

  • 1 teaspoon whole grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Zest and juice of one lemon
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped

For the sandwiches

  • 2 slices whole wheat or multigrain bread
  • 4 cups torn baby lettuces, such as frisee, escarole, arugula, spring mix, Bibb
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • 1 ripe tomato, sliced
  • 1/2 ripe Haas avocado, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 eggs

Optional garnishes

  • Sunflower sprouts
  • Pea sprouts
  • Other sprouts

Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl combine the whole grain mustard, Dijon, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Whisk to emulsify. Stir in the chopped herbs and set aside.
  2. Toast the bread. While bread is toasting, add 2-3 tablespoons of the dressing to the greens and toss to coat. Set aside.
  3. Line a dish with paper towels and set aside. Heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a small skillet over medium high heat. When oil is very hot, but not quite smoking, add the eggs. Pan will sputter and hiss (so wear an apron and be careful). Tilt the pan slightly and use a spoon to scoop the hot oil and spoon it over the egg whites until they are fully cooked, use a spatula to transfer the eggs to the dish with paper towels to drain.

Meanwhile assemble the sandwich

  1. Lay a piece of toast on each plate and mound 1/4 of the dressed greens onto the toast. Layer 2-3 slices of ripe tomato, followed by the smoked salmon and avocado slices. Mound the rest of the salad greens and top each plate with a frizzled egg. Garnish with sprouts if desired. This is a knife and fork "sandwich".

Nutrition Information (per serving, without optional garnishes)

Calories: 625
Total Fat: 47 grams
Saturated Fat: 7 grams
Protein: 25 grams
Carbohydrates: 29 grams
Sugar: 7 grams
Fiber: 8 grams
Cholesterol: 199 milligrams
Sodium: 896 milligrams

Eggs Benedict With Lighter Hollandaise

Greek yogurt can be used in order to lighten up traditional hollandaise sauce, plus it can help up the total protein. In this version, the butter is cut drastically and only two egg yolks are used keeping the total calories of the dish down to less than 250 per serving.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 39 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 24 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 whole wheat English muffins
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 slices turkey bacon (about 1/4 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 medium asparagus spears, tough ends snapped off
  • 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

  1. In a large saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil over high heat. Add the vinegar and lower the heat until it is no longer at a rolling boil. Crack an egg into a small cup, dish, or wineglass. Holding it near the surface of the water, gently slide the egg into the hot water. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Cover the saucepan and allow the eggs to cook for exactly 6 minutes. Remove each egg carefully with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.
  2. Toast the English muffins.
  3. Coat a medium skillet with cooking spray and heat it over medium heat. Cook the bacon until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Place a slice of bacon on each toasted English muffin half.
  4. In the same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the asparagus, cover the pan, and cook, tossing occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. 
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon butter with the yogurt, egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, cayenne, and salt.  Transfer the mixture to the top of a double boiler, set it over simmering water, and heat it, whisking continuously until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes.  Immediately remove from the heat.
  6. To assemble the dish, place 3 asparagus spears over the bacon on each muffin half, and top with 1 poached egg and 2 tablespoons of the hollandaise sauce.

Nutrition Information (per muffin half)

Calories: 241
Total Fat: 13 grams
Saturated Fat: 6 grams
Protein: 15 grams
Carbohydrates: 16 grams
Sugar: 3 grams
Fiber: 3 grams
Cholesterol: 295 milligrams
Sodium: 301 milligrams

Healthy Huevos Rancheros Tostadas

Tostadas are a great meal to whip up any time of day. You can also play with the toppings—for more protein, add cheese and Greek yogurt. If you’re looking for more filling healthy fat, top with slices of avocado.

Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 4
Start to Finish: 35 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 corn tortillas
  • ½ cup black beans
  • 4 eggs
  • ½ cup enchilada sauce

For garnish

  • Cilantro leaves
  • Queso fresco or feta cheese
  • Sliced avocado

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place tortillas on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 10 minutes, flipping once, until they are crispy and golden. 
  2. Heat black beans in a small saucepan over medium heat and mash with a potato masher. Alternately, you can puree the beans and then transfer to saucepan and heat. 
  3. In a second small saucepan, heat enchilada sauce over medium low heat. 
  4. Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray or grease with a little bit of olive oil. Heat skillet to medium heat. Crack eggs, one at a time into pan and cook until whites are done and yolks are slightly runny. 
  5. To assemble tostadas, spread black beans over each tortilla. Top each with an egg, 1-2 tablespoons of sauce, and garnish as desired with cilantro, queso fresco or avocado slice. 

Nutrition Information (per tostada)

Calories: 172
Total Fat: 6 gram
Protein: 10 grams
Carbohydrates: 17 grams

