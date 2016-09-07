25 Healthy Egg Recipes for Lasting Energy

Eggs are considered the "perfect protein" because they contain all the essential amino acids in the amounts your body needs. With six grams a pop, they'll definitely contribute towards your muscle-building goals while also providing you with healthy fats and other nutrients like vitamin D, riboflavin, and vitamin B12.

In fact, previous dietary guidelines were harsh on eggs, but the latest ones say they're back on the menu. (Although the FDA isn't suggesting you go hog wild and eat the whole carton.)

Now, it’s time to get out of the habit of tossing the golden yolk. Besides being a nice source of protein, the yolk contains heart-healthy fat, including omega-3 fatty acids. The yolk also contains lutein, along with choline and selenium. Lutein helps maintain the skin’s elasticity and hydration, plus it’s been shown to help prevent plaque build-up in your arteries. If you’re worried about saturated fat, check out the numbers. With about 1.6 grams of saturated fat per large egg, that’s 8 percent of the recommended daily maximum. In short, no worries—eat up.

SEE ALSO: 5 Ways to Eat Eggs