5 Surprising Health Benefits of Turkey

Gobble up, guilt free!

Turkey is always the main course on everybody’s mind over the holidays, but did you know that in 2017, the National Turkey Federation (yes, it's a real organization) estimated that 44 million turkeys were consumed on Thanksgiving? The consumption of turkey—a bird that Benjamin Franklin once referred to as "respectable" and a "Bird of Courage"—has actually doubled in the United States over the past 25 years. So if you indulge (or overindulge) this year, know that you're not alone. 

But while the holiday season may feel like one giant cheat day, it doesn’t have to. Here are the surprising health benefits of the big bird at the table, so you and your family can gobble up guilt free.

The Truth About Tryptophan

Turkey is rich in amino acid L-tryptophan, which produces sleep-promoting serotonin and melatonin. This only plays a minor role in making you sleepy on Thanksgiving—the real reason you can’t keep your eyes open for the game on TV is because of all the carb-heavy trimmings you ate with the turkey.

Most Of The Fat Is In The Skin

Removing the turkey skin takes out much of the fat content (and probably a lot of the flavor). Harriette R. Mogul, MD, MPH, an associate professor of clinical medicine at New York Medical College told TIME magazine that the skin adds approximately 35 calories to the standard 3.5 –ounce serving. Without the skin, turkey is low is saturated fats.

High in Protein

This probably doesn’t come as a surprise, but turkey is very high in protein. These high levels in protein can help regulate insulin levels and actually combat fatigue. Broken down into amino acids, the protein and abundance of B vitamins help repair cells throughout your body, aiding you and your muscles recover.

Improves Eyesight

Turkey is often included as one of the top foods for your eyes due to being rich in zinc and the B-vitamin niacin, which helps prevent cataracts.

Boosts Your Immune System

This benefit comes just in time for the approaching winter season. Turkey is high in selenium, a mineral that supports your immune system and acts as a powerful antioxidant that promotes heart and thyroid health.

