Arugula Salad With Salmon

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Place salmon skin-side down on the baking sheet. Sprinkle fish with 1⁄8 tsp each of salt and pepper. Bake until salmon is flaky and internal temperatures reaches 145°F, about 20 to 22 minutes. Let salmon cool 10 minutes, then cut into 4 pieces.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together rice vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, mustard, tarragon, and the remaining ⅛ tsp each of salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking to combine.

4. Into each of 4 resealable containers, put 1½ cups arugula, ½ cup cherry tomato halves, 1 tbsp walnuts, and a piece of salmon. Before serving, top each salad with 1 tbsp dressing.