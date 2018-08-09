Healthy Recipes

Arugula Salad With Salmon

Skip the overpriced restaurant salad for this DIY protein-packed arugula dish topped with salmon for a fraction of the cost.

Toby Amidor thumbnail by MS, RD
Brian Klutch
Calories 361
Protein 26g
Fat 27g
Carbs 6g
Quick Tip: Don’t want four salads this week? Make two instead and keep the extra pieces of salmon for other meals.

Arugula Salad With Salmon Servings: 4
You'll need
  • Cooking Spray
  • 1 lb salmon fillet
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ¼ tsp dried tarragon
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 cups arugula
  • 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
  • ¼ cup chopped raw walnuts
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place salmon skin-side down on the baking sheet. Sprinkle fish with 1⁄8 tsp each of salt and pepper. Bake until salmon is flaky and internal temperatures reaches 145°F, about 20 to 22 minutes. Let salmon cool 10 minutes, then cut into 4 pieces.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together rice vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, mustard, tarragon, and the remaining ⅛ tsp each of salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking to combine.
4. Into each of 4 resealable containers, put 1½ cups arugula, ½ cup cherry tomato halves, 1 tbsp walnuts, and a piece of salmon. Before serving, top each salad with 1 tbsp dressing.
