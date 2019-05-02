10 Incredible Keto Diet Transformations

miss_itty_britty / b.r.i.t.t._getsfit / Instagram

Getting started is often the most difficult part of any new diet. After all, it's no small task to clear out your pantry and change your whole routine without even knowing whether or not the diet is going to work for you.

If you need some motivation to try a new diet, check out these incredible keto transformations. These everyday people all lost some serious weight by sticking to the trendy eating strategy, and the results are jaw-dropping. Even if you're not thinking of adopting the keto diet to drop excess pounds, these stories will provide the inspiration you need to put down the pint of ice cream and whip your diet into shape. 

Here are 10 incredible weight-loss stories, all thanks to keto.

"Being Barbs"

This mom of two lost over 80 pounds on the keto diet and shares daily meals and inspiration on Instagram. You can follow her here.

Katelyn Falcone Instagram
Katelyn Falcone

After losing some serious weight on keto, Katelyn Falcone stresses to her Instagram followers not to focus as much on numbers on a scale; instead, count victories like feeling confident in your own skin. She also does some pretty epic yoga moves on Instagram. Check them out here.

Kimberly Powell

Just when Kimberly Powell thought no diet would ever work for her, she began keto in 2016 and her life changed for the better. An Arizona mom of three girls, Powell grew up in a poor household where fast food was the easiest and most affordable option. Keto, or what Powell describes to Women's Health as "lazy keto" (not being super serious about keeping track of everything she eats and allowing for more cheat days), taught her to enjoy preparing food for her and her family. Powell continues to share her weight loss journey to her 256k followers on Instagram. You can follow her here

Scott Rees Instagram
Scott Rees

This father of three lost over 400 pounds when he began his keto journey. Rees decided to take up the diet to better his health for his family after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Now Rees leads a much more active lifestyle, taking up running, cycling, jiu-jitsu, and softball. He has also completed his first triathlon. You can learn more about his keto story on Instagram or his website here.

Brittany May Instagram
Brittany May

Brittany May had struggled with her weight for most of her life, finding absolutely nothing that worked for her. After going keto, though, she dropped 336 pounds, now weighing a third of her former body weight. She keeps her 153k followers updated on her continuing weight loss journey on Instagram. You can follow her here.

Adam Becker Instagram
Adam Becker

This health and fitness coach owes it all to keto. After being on the diet for six months, this Aussie lost some serious weight and has never felt better. He appreciates the discipline he’s learned from being on keto. Plus the lean muscle mass is pretty cool too. You can follow Adam’s journey on Instagram.

Brittany Wallace Instagram
Brittany Wallace

This Washington state mom lost 114 pounds after starting the keto diet back in 2016. Before keto, diets never seemed to work for Wallace and weight always seemed to find its way back. She told Women’s Health that her goal is to be healthy, not skinny. You can see more of her keto journey on Instagram

Angel Walker

Walker has lost over a 100 pounds since starting keto a year ago. He began his weight-loss journey at 304 pounds and now reached his goal weight at 192 pounds. His top tips are to make sure you have keto-friendly snacks handy at home and to drink plenty of water. You can follow him on Instagram here.

Matt Clemente

Before the diet, Matt Clemente weighed in at over 400 pounds. The tipping point came when he had a kidney stone and, because of his size, doctors had to remove it surgically. Clemente said enough is enough and through keto and regular exercise has lost 217 pounds. You can read all about his story on Men’s Health and follow him on Instagram here.

April McIntosh Instagram
Chris & April McIntosh

Chris and April McIntosh had struggled with weight and dieting most of their lives, but with the help of keto and the support of each other, they were able to lose a combined 250 pounds. April lost 150 pounds, and Chris lost 100. April described their diet before keto to Men’s Health as “toddler food,” mostly eating mac-n-cheese, microwave mashed potatoes, and frozen chicken nuggets.

April researched various diets for the couple try to and was immediately draw to keto because of the structure. April had struggled with eating disorders throughout her life and thought keto could kept her break the cycle. Chris was initially daunted at the idea of giving up all of his favorite foods, but once he began keto, he was shocked to see how much better he felt. You can follow their keto journey on April's website and her Instagram here.

