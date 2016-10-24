13 Best Foods to Lose Weight and Feel Full

Whether you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight or the last 10 pounds, dropping fat is incredibly difficult. Low-calorie diets are unreasonable and you're hungry all the time. That's why nutritionists urge dieters to eat quality, nutrient-dense foods—the benefits of which equal to or outweigh their caloric impact.

So, what foods are we talking about? "For one, fiber-packed foods are a great way to fill up and control hunger, mange blood glucose levels, as well as promoting gastrointestinal health," says Katherine Zeratsky RDN, LD, at the Mayo Clinic. "Fruits and veggies are rich in fiber and are also predominately water, which makes them heavy (your stomach feels weight) and keeps you fuller longer, while being low in calories," she adds. Finally, take plant-based foods that are naturally high in protein and you'll get a hunger-curbing one-two punch that'll ignite your metabolic fire, keep you satisfied, and torch calories while you chew.

So, add these foods to your "diet" if you're looking to drop some pounds. The best part? It won't feel like a diet at all.