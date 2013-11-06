5 Ways to Fine-tune Your Diet for Sharper Abs

Time Your Carbs

When trying to get a ripped middle, you need to watch your carb intake. We're not saying to eliminate all carbs sincee they keep your muscles "full." You just need to time your carb intake so that when you do consume them they go straight to your muscles and not your gut.



There are three times of day when this is possible: first thing in the morning, pre- and post-workout. Keep your carb intake under one gram per pound of body weight or less on workout days. If you weigh 200 pounds, that means you need to keep your carbs under 200 grams per day or less. Try eating half the amount over three meals. For the 200 pounder, have 40 grams when you wake, 20 grams before workouts, and 40 grams after. This prevents the hidden carbs in the foods you eat the rest of the day from adding up to more than your limit. On rest days, keep your carbs to just 40 grams in the morning and only have minimal intake throughout the remainder of the day.