8 Powerful Superfood Combinations to Supercharge Your Health

Combo 1: Tomatoes and Broccoli

This fruit-and-vegetable combo is loaded with cancer-fighting compounds: tomatoes, with antioxidants such as lycopene, vitamin C, and vitamin A; and broccoli, with the phytochemicals beta-carotene, indoles, and isothiocyanates. A University of Illinois study also found that eating them together is like a one-two punch against prostate cancer.

“We see an additive effect. We think it’s because the bioactive compounds in each food have different actions on anticancer pathways,” says UI food science and human nutrition professor John Erdman, Ph.D.

In the study, the tomato and broccoli combination outperformed other diets in slowing the growth of cancer tumors in rats.

So try to add about 1½ cups of broccoli and 3½ cups of cooked tomatoes to your diet at least three times per week.

Bonus tip: While raw veggies certainly have plenty of health benefits, cooking makes the cancer-fighting constituents of tomatoes and broccoli more bioavailable (that is, ready for utilization and/or storage in the body)—so make a sauce. Cook tomatoes to increase the bioavailability of lycopene, a cancer-fighting compound.