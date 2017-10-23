Natasha Breen / EyeEm / Getty
Lose Fat
8 Powerful Superfood Combinations to Supercharge Your Health
These food combinations are greater than the sum of their nutritional parts.
Some talents just work better as a team. Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Karl Malone and John Stockton. They bring out the best in each other. Food can work that way, too.
Although researchers tend to isolate foods, nutrients, or phytochemicals to study their effects on health, there’s growing interest among nutrition scientists in examining the relationships between them. The foods that follow can do more for your health together than they ever could alone.
1 of 8
Ghiuz / Shutterstock
2 of 8
stickasa / Shutterstock
3 of 8
Arman Novic / Shutterstock
4 of 8
Stephanie Frey / Shutterstock
5 of 8
Vladislav Noseek / Shutterstock
6 of 8
Glushchenko Nataliia / Shutterstock
7 of 8
13Smile / Shutterstock
8 of 8
jazz3311 / Shutterstock