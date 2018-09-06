9 Foods That Help You Cut Water Weight

When you want to reduce belly bloat and shed water weight, it all starts with your diet. Regular exercise can help, but if you ramped up your training regimen lately—like starting our Rock Hard Workout—your muscles could still be holding onto water molecules.

We asked nutrition professionals, Torey Jones Armul, M.S., R.D.N, National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and the Nutrition Twins—Lyssie Lakatos, R.D.N. and Tammy Lakatos Shames, R.D.N—for the diuretic foods and beverages that can help you cut water weight.

Remember to give your body time to respond to your diet and training routine. “Expect some shifts, natural fluctuations in your body fluid, in your weight,” says Jones Armul. “That's natural and it's something that happens all the time.”

Eat these foods, chug these drinks, and soon enough, that “Smedium” shirt you’ve been wearing will show off the hard work you’ve been putting into your abs routine.